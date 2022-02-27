The Philadelphia Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police has filed a misguided lawsuit seeking to invalidate a city law banning officers from pulling over drivers for low-level offenses.
The city’s police union filed the lawsuit in Common Pleas Court on Wednesday. The union’s leaders, filing as individual citizens of Philadelphia, argue that the First Class City Home Rule Act prevents Philadelphia from creating a law counter to those already in place throughout the rest of the state.
Also, advocates for law enforcement say such stops can uncover illegal drugs and weapons.
The lawsuit asks for declaratory judgment but does not ask for an injunction that would stop the law from going into effect March 3.
The lawsuit alleges the law “creates a new class of offenses that law enforcement officers are prohibited from enforcing — impermissibly amending legislation enacted by the General Assembly.”
Instead of opposing, the city’s local police union should be supporting the ban for low-level offenses.
The Driving Equality Bill was passed by the City Council and later enacted through a mayoral executive order in November.
The law was spearheaded by Philadelphia Councilmember Isaiah Thomas, who remembers when he was pulled over by police while his young son was in the car — for what he says was an unjustifiable reason.
The experience is part of why he drafted new legislation to ban police officers from pulling drivers over for minor traffic violations. He says the law is rooted in his duty to his constituents but also in his personal experiences as a Black man.
The law will prohibit officers from pulling over vehicles solely for a handful of traffic offenses deemed “secondary violations,” such as improperly displayed registration or inspection stickers, and single broken taillights.
Philadelphia is the largest city government in the U.S. to pass a ban on what are sometimes called pretextual stops. The practice has led to Black and Latino motorists being unfairly stopped and searched at disproportionately high rates and sometimes being detained for small infractions. The Defender Association of Philadelphia projected that the enforcement change could mean as many as 300,000 fewer police encounters a year.
The practice has also led to a handful of high-profile deaths: Sandra Bland in Texas, Walter Scott in South Carolina and Daunte Wright in Minnesota were all initially pulled over for pretextual stops.
In 2011, the city settled a policing discrimination lawsuit that alleged Philadelphia officers illegally targeted Black residents for pedestrian searches. Reform advocates have argued in recent years that because those pedestrian stops have been closely monitored, officers turned to pretextual traffic stops to conduct the same barred searches on Black drivers instead.
The city’s Driving Equity Act can help close racial disparities in traffic stops. Also it’s another important step toward police reform and building trust between police and the community at time when cooperation is needed to reduce the city’s epidemic of violent crime.
Philadelphia police should be focused on reducing gun violence and carjacking and other serious crimes and not minor traffic stops.
