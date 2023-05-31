Penn's landing

Guests mingle on the Moshulu along the waterfront at Penn's Landing -- TRIBUNE PHOTO: SHONDA MCLAIN

 Sherry Stone TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

Philadelphia Police could increase police presence at Penn's Landing after several fights broke out between teens and a three cars were vandalized on Memorial Day night.

It was a peaceful day at the Delaware River waterfront most of the day. For the first summer-kick-off barbeque day, some instead chose the port for it's beauty and calm, Independent Seaport Museum attractions, Spirit of Philadelphia Cruise, and the Independence Blue Cross skating rink-fun. 

