Earlier this week, Mayor Jim Kenney announced the return of the Philly Holiday Experience and shared details of an expansive lineup of holiday happenings across the city from river to river! From dazzling light shows and a show-stopping holiday tree lighting celebration to a celebratory and inclusive nighttime holiday parade, waterfront fireworks, menorah lightings, and more – Philadelphia truly has something for everyone this holiday season.
From mid-November through the New Year, families and visitors can experience what makes Philadelphia special, at the most wonderful time of the year. Take a ride on a Ferris Wheel and admire the VISIT PHILADELPHIA® Holiday Tree powered by NRG at City Hall, attend the 2nd annual VISIT PHILADELPHIA® Holiday Parade, support local artists at the Christmas Village in Love Park, ring in the New Year with fireworks over the Delaware River Waterfront, and much more.
