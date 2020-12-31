When the federal government began doling out COVID-19 relief funding, its goal was to act quickly to pump money into the pockets of individuals and businesses in need of assistance.

It’s no surprise, then, that some of that funding found its way into the wrong hands, whether by honest mistake or deliberate fraud. In Pennsylvania, state officials announced that roughly 11,000 residents who filed for benefits through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program received some of those funds in error and will be on the hook to return them.

Considering that the state handled about 2.2 million claims through the PUA system, 11,000 isn’t a terrible statistical error.

That said, those who received the aid likely needed it, and the directive to pay some of it back will likely be difficult if not impossible in the immediate future for some individuals.

How did the error occur? Understaffing and technicalities. PUA funding, established through the federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act, was meant for gig workers and self-employed individuals previously ineligible for unemployment benefits. If someone lost his or her job in 2019 and didn’t find work in 2020, that doesn’t count as pandemic-induced loss of income, but some of the individuals facing these circumstances applied for and received aid.

Even though news of a pair of vaccines has acted as a booster shot to the national markets, full economic recovery is a long way off. The people applying for these sorts of programs have not suddenly found employment in mass numbers.

There is no foolproof way to tell whether individuals out of the 11,000 who erroneously received PUA funding were deliberately trying to defraud the system or simply misunderstood the purpose of the fund. Evidence from the state indicates significant numbers of fraudulent claims, and officials have taken steps to root out swindlers and prevent such malfeasance in the future.

But those who made a mistake should not be punished for the sins of others. Paying the state back could be devastating for some.

Compassion is key.

To its credit, the state is providing some flexibility in terms of repayment options. People will be able to either pay back a lump sum or accept a reduction in future benefits.

This is the right move, as penalizing those who made a mistake would be unnecessarily harsh at a time when everyday Pennsylvanians are struggling to make ends meet and put food on the table. For others, having some leniency in terms of a repayment schedule would likely ease the additional burden.