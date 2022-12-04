The Barnes Foundation and the Curtis Institute of Music present “John Dowell: A Public Intimate Space,” at the Barnes on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m.
Blending photography, movement and sound to explore the sacred nature of the public square – in this case Philadelphia’s Rittenhouse Square – “A Public Intimate Space” will transform the Barnes’ Walter and Leonore Annenberg Court with Lowell’s haunting photographs of the Square presented on ten-foot-tall suspended screens and animated by a newly composed work by Maya Miro Johnson, an emerging artist from Curtis. Further animating the space will be a trio of dancers led by the city’s famed choreographer Zane Booker.
“This immersive piece,” says Dowell, “intends to reveal past and present souls while invoking and visualizing the power of memory within the public square.”
John E. Dowell, Jr. is a photographer, painter and printmaker who, most recently, has been working on a large body of photographs illuminating histories of the Black American experience for over four decades. He has been working on this current project for at least four years.
Dowell says creating art has always been a passion with him, starting in the second grade.”The school was looking for an art project to celebrate the Christmas season. Well, at the time, I had always copied from comic books and said I could do it. I did it and got a pat on the head. And 75 years tater, I’m still at it.”
And his current project, he explains, “is because Rittenhouse Square is a very special place to me. It’s one of only two places around the world that I know of where people breakdown and begin talking and relating to each other. I run into people just like myself who hate to leave it. I even know of people who believe, again just as I do, that even after they die their spirit is still here.”
So enamored with the square, that he takes photographs of some of the benches that have special meaning to past residents. “For example, one couple displayed a plaque that read ‘Come watch our grandchildren grow.’ and other things like that.
“And when I’m in the park and things are quiet all around me, I sometimes see things,” Dowell continues. “And I’m not the only one. There are a number of older residents who who insist there is something here.”
But Dowell insists the real goal of his project is not to invoke spirits. “My main goal is to create a new awareness about Rittenhouse Square and get others to think about it in a new way. I want people to begin talking to each other and tolerating each other. I have photos and images that give reference to past lives of individuals who have enjoyed the park.”
In creating the work, Dowell brought the idea to the people at Curtis, who, he says, were very interested in the whole idea. Says Nick DiBerardino, chair of composition studies at Curtis, “It’s an honor for Curtis to collaborate with our friends at the Barnes, and tremendously excited that we have the chance to help bring music to John’s vision.”
And all this is just the beginning, Dowell insists. “This presentation is a workshop. In the future, I’d love to create Rittenhouse Square inside a museum. And maybe after that, bring the entire piece to Rittenhouse Square itself – eventually investing intellectually and emotionally in my vision.”
