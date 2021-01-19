As millions remember Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s achievements, one Philly high-schooler offers the chance to reflect via musical tribute. Jehmir Nixon, a student at Hill-Freedman World Academy in Mt. Airy, wrote and produced a song that promotes speaking out against racial injustices.
The song has a powerful and relatable refrain taken from one of King’s resonant quotes:
“Our lives begin to end the day that we become silent about things that matter.”
Titled “Things That Matter,” the piece began last year as a sample Nixon submitted to fulfill a school assignment. “The song started off as just a small project for Martin Luther King Day that I presented in front of the class,” the 10th grader explained.
After Nixon’s presentation, music teacher Ezechial Thurman encouraged him to expand it into something more. Thanks to COVID restrictions, it would take a full year before the project was completed.
To produce the final song, Thurman drove a backpack recording studio to Jehmir’s home, which included all of the things necessary for recording and producing the track.
“[We] followed all the social distance guidelines, making sure everything was sanitized, and he was able to set up a Logic Pro studio with a decent quality recording mic in his home and take the song all the way to completion,” Thurman said.
Production included mixing in vocals from Jaelynn Pearson, a former student of Thurman’s, who was struck by the song and volunteered to become a background vocalist and be featured in the music video.
“When I heard it, I just thought, ‘Wow this is a powerful message behind a song that someone younger than me wrote,’” Pearson said. “I was just really amazed.”
The video, which also features Nixon’s friend Samuel Smith, was produced with the guidance of World Cafe Live, whose staff members asked each participant to shoot their sections of the video from home using cell phones.
Nixon hopes the song encourages people to speak up on issues they see as wrong, unfair or unjust, and try to bring about positive change.
“As long as people are just sitting back and watching things happen in the world — and not speaking up about it, and doing something about it — there’s not gonna be much of a change to the things around us,” Nixon said. “Don’t be afraid to go out of your comfort zone,” he added.
Pearson emphasized that the song was created by teenagers, and hoped that would help get the message across.
“If someone happens to see Jehmir’s amazing music video on MLK Day,” she said, “I would hope that they say ‘Oh these are children, these are literal children, and they can see and understand what’s going on in the world and they felt a need to say something about it.’”
The music video can be seen on youtube.com.
