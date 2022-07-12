The Emmy nominations for 2022 were announced Tuesday morning, and "Abbott Elementary" by Philadelphia's own Quinta Brunson received seven knods.
Nominations for the comedy included two best supporting actresses, outstanding comedy, best supporting actor, writing, and casting.
Brunson is a 3 time nominee for lead actress, writing and producing. Sheryl Lee Ralph gets her first nomination as the adorable Ms. Barbara Howard etched after Brunson’s mother.
The biggest competition for "Abbott Elementary" will be from Emmy and fan favorite "Ted Lasso."
It was also a banner year for Black nominees. Janelle James and Tyler James Williams were nominated for the first time, joining their "Abbott Elementary" co-stars. Donald Glover is also nominated for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for the second time. He was also nominated for writing, producing, and directing. Issa Rae faces stiff competition in the Lead Actress in Comedy category for the final season of "Insecure."
Toheeb Jimoh joins a brilliant group of performers in the Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for "Ted Lasso." Sarah Niles also got the call this morning for her funny but poignant performance as sport psychologist Dr. Sharon Fieldstone.
Over in the Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category are some familiar faces. Jerrod Carmichael is nominated for his stint on "Saturday Night Live" and Sam Richardson for his appearance on "Ted Lasso."
Zendaya received another nomination for her role as Rue Bennett in "Euphoria."
Colman Domingo of West Philly received his first Emmy nomination in the category of Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama for playing as Ali on "Euphoria." Sanaa Lathan is also a first-time nominee in the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama category for her performance as Lisa Author in "Succession."
Nathasha Rowell, an "Insecure" alumni, received her first Emmy nomination for her role as Belinda in "The White Lotus."
RuPaul receives another nomination for "RuPaul's Drag Race," and Nicole Byer joins him as the host of Netflix's "Nailed It."
Trevor Noah is back in the late night category as host and producer of "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah." The ladies of the "Black Lady Sketch Show" on HBO were rewarded with a nomination in the Outstanding Variety Sketch Show, Directing and Writing categories. Long time choreographer Fatimah Robinson can count herself in the company of nominees for her role in helping bring to life the 2022 Academy Awards.
While "Abbott Elementary" receiving nominations was not surprising, several shows with predominantly African American casts have yet to be recognized by the Television Academy.
"Queen Sugar" and "P-Valley" are two shows with some of the best acting and writing on television, but they seem to be consistently overlooked by the Academy.
This year, "Atlanta" had an uneven season, with some calling it brilliant and others dismissing it. It only received acting nominations for its star, but none for its co-stars. The voters also ignored the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" re-imagining.
The Primetime Emmy Awards will air Sept. 12 on NBC.
