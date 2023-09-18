What should students do if there’s an active shooter in the school? For years, the School District of Philadelphia’s answer was to barricade themselves as the school went into lockdown. But now, teachers and older students in Philly are being taught to “counter” shooters.

Called ALICE training, the new style of drill was announced at the end of August along with other safety measures, but was mostly lost in the buzz over drones and gun-detecting artificial intelligence.

