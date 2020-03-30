Life has been upended over the last week by the arrival of coronavirus.
Locally, large events have been banned, schools closed and workplaces emptied as people are encouraged to isolate themselves to help contain the spread of the virus.
There’s plenty to be anxious about — but we’re all in it together, and Philly musician’s are here to help. Intentionally or not, they’ve been laying down tracks for decades that speak to our currently unfolding dystopia.
A reminder to eat healthy while in self-quarantine? Tierra Whack’s got you with “Fruit Salad.” Sad about keeping a 6-foot radius from friends while you’re hanging out? “So close, yet so far away,” crooned Temple-born duo Hall & Oates. Interrogating your significant other about who they’ve made contact with while out in South Philly? Jill Scott and Erykah Badu knew that feeling in the ’90s on the Roots’ classic tryst tune, “You Got Me.”
These nine tracks make for great handwashing timers, too — 20 seconds of soap and scrubbing, per CDC recommendations. We mapped out some relevant lyrics to guide you along. (May we suggest Boyz II Men “Water Runs Dry.”)
The War on Drugs – “Red Eyes”
Come and see
Where I witness everything
On my knees
Beat it down to get to my soul
Against my will
Anyone could tell us you’re coming
Baby don’t mind
Leave it on the line, leave it hanging on a rail
Tierra Whack – “Fruit Salad”
I did, I did, I did, (I eat all my vegetables)
I did, I did, I did, (lower my cholesterol)
I did, I did, I did, (that fast food just makes you slow)
I did, I did, I did, (lower my cholesterol)
I did, I did, I did, (I ate all my vegetables)
I did, I did, I did, (I just had to let you know)
Boyz II Men – “Water Runs Dry”
Let’s not wait till the water runs dry
We might watch our whole lives pass us by
Let’s not wait till the water runs dry
We’ll make the biggest mistake of our lives
Don’t do it, baby
Lil Uzi Vert – “Money Longer”
It do not matter
Turn to a savage, pocket got fatter, she call me daddy
Smoking that gas, gone off that xanny, she on the powder
Nowadays I am on, my haters got sadder
Money got longer, speaker got louder, car got faster
Turn to a savage, pocket got fatter, she call me daddy
Smoking that gas, gone off that xanny, she on the powder
Nowadays I am on, my haters got sadder
Money got longer, speaker got louder, car got faster
Hall & Oates – “So Close”
So close, yet so far away
So close, yet so far away
We believe in tomorrow, maybe more than today
We’re so close, so close, yet so far away
The Roots – “You Got Me”
If you were worried ’bout where
I been or who I saw or
What club I went to with my homies
Baby don’t worry you know that you got me
The Stylistics – “Betcha By Golly Wow”
Betcha by golly, wow
You’re the one that I’ve been waiting for forever
And ever will my love for you keep growin’ strong
Keep growin’ strong
Freeway ft. Peedi Crakk – “Flipside”
We rip crowds, whole lot of volume and a little bit of bass
Is all it takes to make the place
Get wild, whole lot of style and a little bit of cake
Is all it takes to make her skate
Flip side (flip side) crack vials and a little bit of bass
Is all it takes to make the block
Get wild (Get wild) park keys and a little bit of cheese
That’s all it takes to make her leave
Patti Labelle – “If Only You Knew”
If only you knew
How much I do
Do love you
Oh, if only you knew
How much I do
Do love you
