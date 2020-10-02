This is portion of a recent Philadelphia Tribune story addressing how the School District of Philadelphia is preparing the classrooms for students’ return.

School District of Philadelphia Superintendent William Hite said the schools are following CDC guidelines and local health recommendations, stating that “we have safety plans in place for all individuals who come back” and that some who expressed concern about being vulnerable to COVID-19 were allowed to work virtually.

“Custodians are in because we have to do the cleaning protocols,” Hite said. “We have the other staff who are slated to come in next week and we have had principals come in because principals manage schools and their schools are the hubs of the communities.

“As we get schools ready for individuals to return, we need people in schools that will tell us whether or not we are doing what we say we are going to do to the schools — Have they been sanitized? Have all the classrooms been arranged so that children are no closer than 6 feet? Do we have all the signage up? Do we have all the hand sanitizer dispenser stations up? Have we done all the ventilation checks? All of those things have to be done and we need people in those buildings to tell us yes they have been done or no they have not and principals play a critically important role in that.”

Some school leaders have said there has also been changes to the buildings ventilation systems to address those concerns.

There are efforts in place to help families and students through the pandemic, including a hotline for those suffering trauma, 1-833-PHL-HOPE; and a partnership to provide free internet access to those students who do not have it at home.

Hite said they’ve also distributed 95,000 Chromebooks and have supplied 2,500 mobile hotspots to homeless or housing insecure students.

The District has taken many measures to help offset some of the $60 million — $80 million in projected costs associated with COVID-19 response efforts, including: maintaining a hiring freeze for all non-essential positions, applying for COVID-19 grant funding, and exhausting the fund balance that serves as the District’s emergency fund.

To learn more about how to help the District secure additional funding support, visit philasd.org/fundourschools.