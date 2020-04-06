Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Philadelphia jumped 17% (539) from the previous day, bringing the city’s total number of cases to 3,728, Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said.
Fifty-four inmates in Philadelphia jails have tested positive for coronavirus after four new cases were reported on Monday.
Two more deaths were reported from the disease on Monday, increasing fatalities of Philadelphia residents from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, to 45.
City officials were not certain whether the death of police Lt. James Walker represented one of the city’s fatalities or if it was counted among Montgomery County’s tally, since Walker died at Abington Hospital.
But the fatalities linked to the disease may be higher. The city was currently investigating a “number of deaths” since the start of the pandemic to determine whether they were caused by the virus, Farley said.
Philadelphia accounted for more than half of all hospitalizations caused by the virus in the region.
City hospitals were treating 495 coronavirus patients, whereas hospitals outside the city were treating 392 patients for the virus.
Farley said 40% of general medical beds in the region remained available, but he did not have data about how many COVID-19 patients were in intensive care in city hospitals or how many intensive-care unit hospital beds were available.
“There’s still plenty of room at the hospitals for patient care,” Farley said.
South Philadelphia testing site to close
Federal support for the drive-thru coronavirus testing site at Citizens Bank Park will end on Friday, causing the site to close.
The site could have remained operational, but officials decided to redistribute materials and testing kits to existing testing facilities across the city in an attempt to improve access at those sites, Farley said.
The site will remain active through Friday between 1 and 6 p.m. The site was prioritizing healthcare workers and individuals over the age of 50 with symptoms of COVID-19.
The site at the stadium complex opened on March 20 and was a partnership between the Federal Emergency Management Agency and city and state agencies.
The health commissioner estimated the stadium complex site conducted approximately 10% of all tests in the city and did not expect its closure to hamper access to testing.
The city will continue to operate its own testing facility at Lombard and Broad streets, which is open daily. Individuals seeking to be tested must meet certain criteria. For more information about this site, call 267-491-5870.
Don’t put your recycling out
Recycling collection is canceled this week.
On April 13, recycling collection will resume on an every-other-week schedule until at least May 15 due to staffing shortages in the city’s Streets Department.
Regular trash collection will continue on schedule.
School district learning packets, free meals for students
The School District of Philadelphia has student-learning guides available online at https://bit.ly/33UHrUB.
The full list of schools, public housing and older adult centers where learning guides and meals are being distributed, is available at http://bit.ly/CVmeals.
All Philadelphia schools are closed indefinitely.
Volunteers
Individuals looking to volunteer to help the city respond to the coronavirus pandemic can sign up for the Medical Reserve Corps at phila.gov/mrc.
