For the first time since summer 2019, Philadelphia is opening its public pools. The rolling schedule of openings begins this week, but will only extend to just 69% or so of the available swim spots because of major challenges recruiting lifeguards.
The lifeguard shortage isn’t just a Philadelphia issue — it’s a national problem, brought on by COVID-19. And without proper guard staffing, officials can’t allow people to swim.
“We are seeing pools, recreation facilities, and beaches across the country reduce hours or close locations due to the lack of certified lifeguards to work this summer following more than a year out of the water due to the global pandemic,” said Parks and Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell.
Only some of the 70-plus Philly pools will welcome residents this year, with the first few launching Wednesday, and 16 expected by the end of this weekend. A total of 41 will be open by July 10.
How did Parks & Rec choose which ones get to open? A combination of neighborhood need, geography, and past pool usage data, officials said.
Lifeguard recruitment typically begins in the fall, as the city actively recruits college students returning home for holiday break and teenagers on high school swim teams.
Due to the pandemic, however, recruitment for this season couldn’t start until mid-March. Even then, Parks & Rec couldn’t use the school district’s indoor pools to do testing and training. Instead, department engineers were able to rig a water-heating system and set up heat lamps around the outdoor pool at Samuel Recreation Center in Port Richmond.
As officials scrambled to certify the requisite 400 lifeguards necessary to open all the public pools this summer, the city raised the starting pay to $15.25/hour, offered to pay the Red Cross certification fees for interested applicants and held numerous online job fairs.
The process to train, certify and hire a candidate takes at least four to six weeks. Training will continue over the summer months to rebuild a full pool staff for next year, Parks & Rec officials said.
Not opening this summer
South Philly: Otis T. Ford Recreation Center, Ridgway Park Pool, Chew Playground
Northeast Philly: East Poplar Playground, Narcissa S. Cruz Recreation Center, Dendy Recreation Center, Waterloo Playground, 12th & Cambria Playground, Cohocksink Recreation Center, McVeigh Recreation Center, Hunting Park Recreation Center, Piccoli Playground, Ziehler Playground, Lawncrest Recreation Center
Northwest Philly: Amos Playground, Gathers Recreation Center, Shuler Playground, Belfield Recreation Center, Morris Estate Cultural Center, Hillside Recreation Center
West Philly: Norman (Butch) Ellis Playground, Mill Creek Playground, Baker Playground, F.J. Myers Recreation Center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.