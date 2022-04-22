A star-studded array of guest vocalists and musicians, under the baton of guest conductor Byron Stripling, will join forces May 13-15 with the Philly POPS to celebrate beloved American music legend George Gershwin in “‘S wonderful, ‘S Gershwin.’” The concert will be held in the Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Verizon Hall.
The program will highlight the stunning catalog of the Gershwin brothers (George and Ira). The POPS will also perform “Rhapsody in Blue,” perhaps one of Gershwin’s best-known and most recognizable works.
One of the guest artists for this program is Nikki Renee Daniels, currently starring on Broadway in “Company.” She recently played Angelica Schuyler in “Hamilton” at the City Center in Chicago. She has also been seen on Broadway as Nabulungi in “The Book of Mormon,” Clara in the Tony Award winning revival of “Porgy and Bess,” Fantine in “Les Miserables,” and so many more.
In fact, singing some of these songs is a little like coming home again, says Daniels, who made her New York City Opera debut as Clara in “Porgy and Bess.”
A native of Atlanta, Georgia, Daniels says she always loved to sing but was always a very shy child. Early on she studied piano and flute and admits that was the extent of her contribution to the world of music as she was too shy to sing in front of people. But once she tried it, she enjoyed it, and finally gave serious thought to making it her career by the time she reached middle school.
“I was about 14 when I was convinced this is what I really wanted to do. So I attended a performing arts high school in Atlanta, and then headed off to the University of Cincinnati, College Conservatory of Music to major in musical theater, eventually earning my MFA.”
She even remembers her first big role in a production of “Aida” in 2001, just four months after her college graduation. Ans since then her star has continued to shine.
But all the while she tried her hardest to make it in the music business, Daniels thought she was the only one in her family to do so – until she went on the Ancestry website and discovered a cousin she didn’t know she had. And it was that cousin who informed Daniels of her musical heritage.
“I was told there were people in my family who were singers. An uncle of mine had a gospel group. There were ancestors of mine I knew nothing about, so maybe music was in my genes after all!” she laughs.
And all was going well for the talented soprano – until COVID hit. “‘Company’ was just in its preview stages when suddenly, we had to shut down. It was a difficult time for all of us and I’m so glad to be back. People come to see our shows – including our upcoming one on Gershwin – to enjoy themselves and to escape all the problems in the world. And I’m so glad to be able to help them do just that.”
During her career, Daniels has appeared not only on the stage, but in film and on TV as well, admitting quickly, however, that being on stage gives her the most satisfaction. “I love having the opportunity to do it all, but performing in front of a live audience is my main enjoyment.”
And enjoyment is just what this business should represent for newcomers, Daniels says. “I tell young performers to be yourself while learning to be as versatile as possible. Learn to sing in different styles and in different ranges. And never put yourself in a box.”
For more information, visit phillypops.org.
