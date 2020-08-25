Philadelphia is full of museums and cultural institutions, and after months of being shut down due to the pandemic, they’re slowly and cautiously beginning to welcome visitors again.

Reopening, which was officially allowed back in July when the city moved into its modified “green” phase, comes with strict health safety guidelines. This includes:

Wear and require face masks at all times, by staff and guests

Create pathways that encourage and allow social distancing of at least 6 feet.

Limit any exhibit room to 10 people at a time, including staff

Adjust capacity so that there’s never more than 5 people per 1,000 square feet.

The virtual tours museums have been offering during quarantine have been nice (and free), but if you want to have a more tangible experience, here are some already available and soon-to-return attractions to check out.

(Note that in light of COVID safety procedures, many places require advance tickets.)

The Franklin Institute

Address: 222 N. 20th St.

Hours: Wednesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ticketing: Tickets are timed and must be purchased in advance

Opening date: Open now

The American Swedish Historical Museum

Address: 1900 Pattison Ave.

Hours: Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

Ticketing: Tickets can be purchased at the museum

Opening date: Open now

Barnes Foundation

Address: 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.

Hours: Friday to Monday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ticketing: Advanced reservations are encouraged as there will be limited capacity and timed ticketing

Opening date: Open now

Woodmere Art Museum

Address: 9201 Germantown Ave.

Hours: Tuesday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ticketing: Tickets can be purchased in advance online or at the museum on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Opening date: Open now

Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens

Address: 1020 South St.

Hours: Wednesday to Monday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ticketing: Tickets must be purchased online ahead of your visit

Opening date: Open now

The Academy of Natural Sciences

Address: 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.

Hours: Friday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ticketing: Tickets are timed and the museum recommends online purchase

Opening date: Open now

The Mütter Museum

Address: 19 S. 22nd St.

Hours: Everyday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ticketing: Tickets must be purchased online in advance.

Opening date: Open now

Independence Seaport Museum

Address: 211 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

Hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ticketing: Advance purchase encouraged

Opening date: Open now

Penn Museum

Address: 3260 South St.

Hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ticketing: Tickets are timed and advanced purchase is strongly recommended

Opening date: Open now

National Constitution Center

Address: 525 Arch St.

Hours: Wednesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ticketing: Admission is free through Sept. 5, but advanced reservation for timed slots is required

Opening date: Open now

Wonderspaces Philadelphia

Address: 27 N. 11th St.

Hours: Wednesday to Saturday, 12 to 8 p.m., Sunday 12 to 6 p.m.

Ticketing: Timed tickets must be booked online

Opening date: Open now

The Betsy Ross House

Address: 239 Arch St.

Hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ticketing: Tickets will be sold in person until 3:30 p.m. and can also be purchased online

Opening date: Open now

Eastern State Penitentiary

Address: 2027 Fairmount Ave.

Hours: Friday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ticketing: Timed tickets can only be purchased online in advance

Opening date: Open now

Museum of the American Revolution

Address: 101 S. 3rd St.

Hours: Sept. 3 to Sept. 7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; then, Thursday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ticketing: Tickets are timed and advance purchase recommended

Opening date: Sept. 3

Philadelphia Museum of Art

Address: 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.

Hours: Wednesday and Friday noon to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ticketing: General admission is timed; tickets can be purchased on site but advance purchase is encouraged

Opening date: Sept. 6

Rodin Museum

Address: 2151 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.

Hours: Friday to Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ticketing: General admission is timed; tickets can be reserved on site but advance purchase is encouraged

Opening date: Sept. 6

Fabric Workshop and Museum

Address: 1214 Arch St.

Hours: Tuesday to Friday, noon to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

Ticketing: Timed tickets can be purchased in advance online

Opening date: Sept. 10

Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts

Address: 118-128 N. Broad St.

Hours: Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. with priority access for immuno-compromised visitors from 11 a.m. til noon.

Ticketing: Tickets can be purchased on site but the museum is cashless

Opening date: Sept. 12