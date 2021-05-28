Philadelphia will lift its COVID restrictions on June 2, a week earlier than planned, the city administration announced Friday.
That includes all maximum capacity limits and distancing rules that have affected businesses in the city since the pandemic began. The city called those rules "Safer-at-Home" restrictions.
The city's indoor mask mandate, however, remains in place. That and the rule that ends restaurant dining at 11 p.m. will still be enforced.
The Health Department said it would continue to review the state of the pandemic in the city and may drop those restrictions on Friday, June 11 -- though that is not definite.
For the full story, visit NBC Philadelphia.
