The city’s Department of Commerce announced Thursday that Raheem Manning, a Philadelphia-based business development professional, will become the first night-time economy director. This newly created role promotes nightlife and culture while supporting businesses that live in that space, Commerce Director Anne Nadol said.
Manning will lead public engagement efforts to develop a strategic governance plan and advocate for policies that support the city’s attraction and retention of companies within its night-time economy.
He has years of experience in entrepreneurship, civic engagement, marketing and advertising along with arts and culture advocacy roles.
“Raheem’s background and experience are well-suited to lead strategies that promote Philadelphia as a 24-hour city that is a dynamic driver of tourism, hospitality, world-class arts, and cultural assets,” Nadol said.
Previously, Manning was the co-chair of the City’s Arts and Culture Task Force.
“I have visited over 200 cities around the world and many have Night Time Directors that are convening public and private stakeholders to establish a night time governance plan,” Manning said. “As we emerge from the pandemic, I am excited to contribute to these efforts in my hometown of Philadelphia for our city to be a welcoming and globally competitive hub for art, culture and nightlife.”
