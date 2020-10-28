After two nights of protest, unrest and looting in the aftermath of Philadelphia police shooting and killing Walter Wallace Jr., a citywide curfew is being put in effect Wednesday.
All Philadelphia business must close in person at 9 p.m. and residents are being urged to stay inside. The curfew expires at 6 a.m. Thursday. Grocery stores, restaurants and pharmacies may chose to operate delivery services past 9 p.m.
Most of the protests after two Philadelphia police officers shot a knife-wielding Wallace during a domestic call in the city’s Cobbs Creek neighborhood have remained peaceful, however, there have been clashes with police at times in West Philadelphia. Some of the protesters threw rocks, water bottles and other items at responding officers, leaving dozens of officers hurt.
Dozens of people have been arrested for burglary, assault and damaging property.
