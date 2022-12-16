City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, D-2nd District, honored Philadelphians Wallo267 and Gillie Da King with a resolution and keys to the city for their community activism and philanthropy during an event Thursday in the mayor's reception room (Room 202) in City Hall.
Philadelphia’s own Wallace Peeples, professionally known as Wallo267, and Nasir Fard, known as Gillie Da King, are cousins, rappers and co-hosts of the renowned Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. The hip-hop duo are also activists and philanthropists.
They helped provide $4 million in grants for minority-led businesses and social service organizations in recent years, many of them in the Philadelphia area. Several of those Philadelphia businesses were in attendance at the event.
Wallo267 has nearly 2 million followers on Instagram and Gillie Da King has 2.6 million Instagram followers.
