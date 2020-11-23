Over the last 101 years, Philadelphians have started their Thanksgiving Day with the Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year, America’s oldest Thanksgiving Day Parade is going virtual in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The parade’s executive producer, John Morris, said even though they switched from a parade to a celebration, expect to see some of your favorite elements.

“It’s called the 6ABC Dunkin Thanksgiving Day Celebration. We couldn’t have a parade this year, but we still wanted to carry on the tradition of having a big show for all of the families in the Philadelphia area who are so used to spending Thanksgiving morning either at a parade or watching the parade on TV,” he said.

The executive producer said they wanted to keep things as close to tradition as possible.

“Expect all of the same fun types of performances and entertainment that you would see in a parade including singers, dancers, balloons and even our fun version of floats made by local kids. We just won’t be on the parkway. We’ve gotten performers from Philadelphia to Nashville and Florida in Los Angeles to do the same sorts of numbers that they would do if they walked the parade route but in the safety of a studio close to where they live,” Morris said.

He said they planned the Thanksgiving Day celebration with an open mind and hoped for the best.

“One of the things that we decided when we knew that we weren’t going to do a parade this year was that we weren’t going to look at any negatives. We were just going to focus on the positives of this type of production, and one of them will be the uncertainty of weather. There’s no substitute for a parade. But there are issues that come with putting on a parade that we didn’t have to worry about this year,” Morris shared.

Longtime 6ABC Thanksgiving Day Parade host Rick Williams won’t miss those challenges this year. For the first time in over a decade, he can watch the celebration on television and he couldn’t be more excited.

“I look forward to watching it in my pajamas like a lot of people probably will do with family, maybe drink some hot chocolate and get ready for the big meal. I have not seen a lot of the performances. CeCe Winans performed. I’m looking forward to seeing that. I introduced her but I haven’t seen her performance yet,” he said.

The anchor said the parade is something he looks forward to each year.

“I’ve been doing news at 6ABC for more than 30 years so this is something fun. It’s something for the family, so you’ll see a person who is just happy to be celebrating Thanksgiving, giving thanks and having fun. Maybe I’ll be telling a few corny jokes. But really I’m thankful for having an opportunity to do something that families enjoy, that is not, you know, the crime and grime and and the tragic news that we, unfortunately, have to report every day, especially during COVID,” he said.

Williams said part of him will miss the usual parade experience but he’s hopeful for things to come.

“I will still miss the live excitement and being part of it and seeing the crowds when they’re sitting in the grandstands in front of the art museum. I’ll miss all the families who come together and always come by our little studio and wave or say Happy Holidays. I’ll miss all that, but hopefully next year, we’ll be right back in the parkway, doing it again,” he said.