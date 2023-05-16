Cherelle Parker

The Tribune endorses Cherelle Parker for mayor.

 Matt Rourke

Today, May 16, Philadelphia voters will cast primary election ballots to select candidates for mayor, City Council, other city offices and judges.

In the Democratic primary for mayor, the Tribune has endorsed Cherelle Parker, a former City Council member and state representative, for her experience, leadership and pragmatic plans to make Philadelphia safer, cleaner, greener and more affordable.

In the Republican primary for mayor, the Tribune endorses former Councilmember-at-large David Oh.

But it will take more than a capable mayor to turn Philadelphia around from gun violence, poverty and poor performing schools. Voters must carefully select who they want for Council, city controller, row offices and judgeships, and whether to approve four ballot questions.

We endorse the following candidates:

Mayor

Democrat

Cherelle Parker

Republican

David Oh

Council at-Large

Katherine Gilmore Richardson

Isaiah Thomas

Jalon Alexander

Nina Ahmad

District Council

1st District: Mark F. Squilla

2nd District: Kenyatta Johnson

3rd District: Jamie Gauthier

4th District: Curtis Jones Jr.

5th District: Jeffrey Jay Young Jr.

6th District: Mike Driscoll

7th District: Quetcy Lozada

8th District: Cindy Bass

Bass has consistently delivered for her district on quality of life issues. She has fought against blight and has supported smart growth and small business development.

9th District: Anthony Phillips

10th District: Brian O’Neill

City Controller

John Thomas

Thomas has been the deputy controller for over 12 years. He has served as former audit manager for the Pennsylvania Auditor General’s Office. Thomas plans to focus audits on crime, gun violence and educational funding as well as diversity and equity in the city’s contracting procurement, staffing and hiring.

Register of Wills

Tracey L. Gordon

City Commissioner

Omar Sabir

Lisa Deeley

Justice of the Supreme Court

Daniel McCaffery

Judges of the Superior Court

Timika Lane

Jill Beck

Judge of the Commonwealth Court

Bryan Neft

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas

Natasha Taylor-Smith

Tamika Washington

Qawi Abdul-Rahman

Samantha William

Joe Green

Kay Yu

John Padova

Judge of the Municipal Court

Barbara Thomson

Melissa Francis

Ballot questions

Ballot question 1: Making changes to the rainy day fund

Should the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to expand the requirements for annual minimum appropriations to the Budget Stabilization Reserve, more commonly known as the “rainy day fund?” Vote Yes

Ballot question 2: Creating a Department of Workforce Solutions

Should the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to create the Division of Workforce Solutions within the Department of Commerce and to define its duties? Vote yes

Ballot question 3: Civil service carveout for Citizens Police Oversight Commission

Should the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to make employees of the Citizens Police Oversight Commission exempt from civil service hiring requirements? Vote No

There is no reason to exempt employees of the Citizens Police Oversight Commission from the civil service exam.

Ballot question 4: Creating a chief public safety director

Should the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to create the Office of the Chief Public Safety Director and to define its powers, duties and responsibilities? Vote No

This is a wasteful and unnecessary position. The duties are currently handled by the managing director and the police commissioner and should remain that way.

