Today, May 16, Philadelphia voters will cast primary election ballots to select candidates for mayor, City Council, other city offices and judges.
In the Democratic primary for mayor, the Tribune has endorsed Cherelle Parker, a former City Council member and state representative, for her experience, leadership and pragmatic plans to make Philadelphia safer, cleaner, greener and more affordable.
In the Republican primary for mayor, the Tribune endorses former Councilmember-at-large David Oh.
But it will take more than a capable mayor to turn Philadelphia around from gun violence, poverty and poor performing schools. Voters must carefully select who they want for Council, city controller, row offices and judgeships, and whether to approve four ballot questions.
We endorse the following candidates:
Mayor
Democrat
Cherelle Parker
Republican
David Oh
Council at-Large
Katherine Gilmore Richardson
Isaiah Thomas
Jalon Alexander
Nina Ahmad
District Council
1st District: Mark F. Squilla
2nd District: Kenyatta Johnson
3rd District: Jamie Gauthier
4th District: Curtis Jones Jr.
5th District: Jeffrey Jay Young Jr.
6th District: Mike Driscoll
7th District: Quetcy Lozada
8th District: Cindy Bass
Bass has consistently delivered for her district on quality of life issues. She has fought against blight and has supported smart growth and small business development.
9th District: Anthony Phillips
10th District: Brian O’Neill
City Controller
John Thomas
Thomas has been the deputy controller for over 12 years. He has served as former audit manager for the Pennsylvania Auditor General’s Office. Thomas plans to focus audits on crime, gun violence and educational funding as well as diversity and equity in the city’s contracting procurement, staffing and hiring.
Register of Wills
Tracey L. Gordon
City Commissioner
Omar Sabir
Lisa Deeley
Justice of the Supreme Court
Daniel McCaffery
Judges of the Superior Court
Timika Lane
Jill Beck
Judge of the Commonwealth Court
Bryan Neft
Judge of the Court of Common Pleas
Natasha Taylor-Smith
Tamika Washington
Qawi Abdul-Rahman
Samantha William
Joe Green
Kay Yu
John Padova
Judge of the Municipal Court
Barbara Thomson
Melissa Francis
Ballot questions
Ballot question 1: Making changes to the rainy day fund
Should the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to expand the requirements for annual minimum appropriations to the Budget Stabilization Reserve, more commonly known as the “rainy day fund?” Vote Yes
Ballot question 2: Creating a Department of Workforce Solutions
Should the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to create the Division of Workforce Solutions within the Department of Commerce and to define its duties? Vote yes
Ballot question 3: Civil service carveout for Citizens Police Oversight Commission
Should the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to make employees of the Citizens Police Oversight Commission exempt from civil service hiring requirements? Vote No
There is no reason to exempt employees of the Citizens Police Oversight Commission from the civil service exam.
Ballot question 4: Creating a chief public safety director
Should the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to create the Office of the Chief Public Safety Director and to define its powers, duties and responsibilities? Vote No
This is a wasteful and unnecessary position. The duties are currently handled by the managing director and the police commissioner and should remain that way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.