The union that represents Philadelphia public school teachers endorsed Helen Gym for mayor Monday.
Philadelphia Federation of Teachers President Jerry Jordan said Gym is an “indefatigable, indomitable, unrelenting powerhouse of boundless energy and unparalleled determination” on behalf of the city’s schools.
The expected endorsement was made outside the Heston Elementary School in West Philadelphia.
Gym, 54, was a school teacher and activist before winning her seat in the Council. She was known to be outspoken during the time that the School Reform Commission ran the School District of Philadelphia for 17 years.
“I cannot tell you what an incredible honor it is to have earned the endorsement of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers,” Gym said. “As a former public school teacher, this has been a decades-long journey working side by side with PFT. My life’s mission is to make Philly’s families and kids stronger, healthier and more loved – and that means investing in schools. No one will fight harder for what our kids need and deserve.”
“I taught at Lowell Elementary School at 5th & Nedro in Olney, then one of the most overcrowded schools in the city,” continued Helen. “I was filled with hope and love for my students and their families but I taught on the 5th floor of a 100 year old building. I taught on days with 90 degree classrooms and 38 students in a class. We made the most of every minute and it was joyful. But I knew my kids deserved so much more. And that struggle lit a fire in me.”
Gym received overwhelming support within the teachers union.
“Helen’s landslide win in our membership vote was resounding – garnering more than four times the vote as anyone. Helen is the candidate that PFT members know and trust. In a vote of thousands upon thousands of PFT members, that much was quite clear,” Jordan said at Monday’s news conference. “With the urgent need to address public safety and so many crucial issues, our members have unequivocally said Helen Gym is the person they choose to lead our city in the work ahead.”
As a Council member, she led a successful effort to establish Philadelphia’s eviction diversion program, which has received national praise for its effectiveness in reducing the number of evictions taking place in the city.
In an interview with The Philadelphia Tribune, Gym said it’s time for the city to be represented by someone “that comes up and out of communities too long ignored.”
As the union tussled with district leadership over not just wages and benefits, but control of the district itself, Gym “has been with us through it all,” Jordan said.
“Together, we have built a real movement, and now we will save this city and our young people from the violence that threatens every part of our lives,” Gym said when she announced her run in December 2022.
In a poll among members of the PFT — the city’s largest union with 13,000 members — Gym got four times as many votes as the next-closest candidate in the crowded field of nine candidates, Jordan said.
Also Monday, Gym received an endorsement from the Asian Pacific Islander Political Alliance (API PA), a statewide Asian American civil rights and advocacy organization.
The group's endorsement also wasn't a surprise since Gym is one of the group's founders. The organization is reportedly going to dedicate $400,000 toward efforts to get the former Council member elected.
“She’s always fought for Philadelphia,” API PA Executive Director Mohan Seshadri told Billy Penn. “At the end of the day, the issues affecting our communities here in Philly are the issues affecting all of Philly … And we trust Helen to fight for these things and to win these things, because she’s always done that in the past.”
Gym has said she's willing to fight for the city on whatever level is necessary.
“There’s paralysis at the state level and at the local level in terms of leadership and action that need to be taken swiftly and now to address violence in our communities and to deliver a real investment plan that is also a rescue plan for neighborhoods,” she said. “I have never been afraid to take on really challenging fights and deliver real solutions in situations that people told us were impossible to win.”
