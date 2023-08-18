Philadelphia Police-five-year veteran Mark Dial, has been identified as the officer who fired the fatal shots that killed 27-year-old driver Eric Irizzari, Monday.
The Philadelphia Citizen’s Crime Commission declined comment on the shooting, which occurred at a parking lot near 100 East Willard Street, while police internal investigations are still ongoing.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said during a press conference last week that the Philadelphia Police Internal Affairs Bureau and the Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Unit are investigating the death of the Kensington man. Irizarri, had two knives near him on the front seat, when he was approached by two officers while sitting in his car with the car window rolled up – as evidenced by the shattered glass from the car window at the crime scene.
Uniformed police in a marked police car noticed Irizarri erratically driving a Toyota Corolla sedan with Pennsylvania tags down Westmoreland Street, then turning onto Lee Street and Willard Street and then driving the wrong way on a single-lane, one-way street, according to police public affairs.
When Irizarri pulled into a nearby parking lot, one officer approached the passenger side of the Corolla and Officer Dial approached the driver’s side. The officer on the passenger side shouted to Dial that the Irizarri-- who was still seated in the car -- had a weapon. As Irizarri turned toward Dial the officer fired several times into the vehicle-- wounding the Irizarri. The Kensington man died a short while, later, at Temple University Hospital. The second officer did not discharge a weapon, according to the statement issued last week.
Two knives were observed inside the Toyota Corolla. The vehicle was towed to a garage pending a search warrant. Both police-officers, were wearing body work cameras, which were activated and captured the incident. Dial has been placed on restrictive duty pending the outcome of investigations.
In honor of National Black Business Month, the African-American Chamber of Commerce (AACC) of PA, NJ, and DE held an expo at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia on Wednesday, August 16, that empowered Black business owners with motivation but also thanked them for their economic con…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.