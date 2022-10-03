The Urban League of Philadelphia’s board of directors has named Terri Washington Wiggins, a Philadelphia native, longtime marketing executive and entrepreneur, as interim chief executive officer.
In her position, Wiggins will report to the board of directors and oversee the day-to-day leadership of the management team. Wiggins, whose appointment was effective Sept. 19, replaced Andrea Custis, who recently resigned.
“The Urban League of Philadelphia (ULP) is the pre-eminent civil rights organization in Philadelphia, providing vital services to countless Philadelphians,” said Keith Bethel, Urban League of Philadelphia board chairman. “We are extremely fortunate that an accomplished executive such as Terri Wiggins will take the reins on an interim basis while we conduct a national search for our next permanent CEO. Her deep roots and knowledge of Philadelphia and its neighborhoods will be important assets as she assumes the helm of the ULP. The Board and I could not be more pleased, and we look forward to working closely with her.”
Wiggins serves on a number of nonprofit boards in the city, Bethel said.
Previously, Wiggins served in leadership roles at the American Heart Association, where she led efforts of community health equity and strategies to address the pandemic and its impact on the community. Before that Wiggins built a marketing consulting firm that advised clients working with Fortune 100 companies.
She has also held executive marketing sales and technology positions at Coca-Cola and Johnson & Johnson.
“I am so excited to return home to lead one of the most iconic and effective institutions in our city,” Wiggins said. “For more than 100 years, the Urban League of Philadelphia has been an influential force in the fight to empower African Americans and other underserved people in areas such as youth and education, workforce development, housing counseling, entrepreneurship, and health and wellness. Now, more than ever, a strong and effective ULP is vital to the success of our city, and I am honored to be able to play a role in this next chapter.”
The Urban League is a nonprofit group that offers education, training, entrepreneurship, housing counseling, and wellness programs to underserved communities. It also advocates for access to quality health care.
In June, U.S. Rep. Brendan F. Boyle, 2nd-District, announced a $350,000 grant for the Urban League’s housing counseling program, which is certified by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Boyle’s district includes Northeast Philadelphia and parts of North Philadelphia.
In 2018, the Urban League's programs serviced about 3,000 families in Philadelphia, including 70 families that it helped to become homeowners, for a total market value of $4 million. The housing program also helped to prevent more than 100 foreclosures, sparing neighborhoods from blight and declining property values, which often accompany foreclosures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.