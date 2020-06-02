The Philadelphia Branch of the NAACP is outraged at the unconscionable, inhumane actions taken by Minneapolis law enforcement officer Derek Chauvin, placing his knee on the neck of a suspect, George Floyd, who video recordings show was completely subdued, lying facedown. Derek Chauvin failed to remove his knee bearing the weight of his body from the suspect, despite repeated calls by onlookers that the man could not breathe and the suspect pleading as much.

We believe that white officers policing identifiably Black-populated neighborhoods is a bad formula for crime fighting and public safety! Policing and the Black community nationwide is a proven toxic cocktail with an atmosphere more adversarial than congenial.

The first institution that should be outraged is law enforcement itself. We are encouraged by the swift termination of Derek Chauvin and the other officers who watched with no intervention. However, they must be charged! The district attorney of Minneapolis seems to be determining if they have evidence. They should try watching the video.

The NAACP had Minneapolis on its radar for some time now and provided the state of Minnesota with a 2019 study of racial disparities and an economic inclusion plan. The city is a sitting powder keg that has already exploded! We stand in solidarity with the family of George Floyd and all their seeking justice.

Rodney Muhammad

President, NAACP Philadelphia Branch