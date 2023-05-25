"The number of certified teachers in Philadelphia in 2011 was 1,484-- that number dropped to 540 in 2022 -- in Bucks County that number dropped by 45 -- in Montgomery County, it dropped by 336-- it dropped by 252 in Delaware County,"  according to State Sen. Vincent Hughes.  In all, Pennsylvania has 36,500 teacher vacancies, he said.

"To make matters worse, in our state, schools have just 7% teachers of color and a 40% diversity in our student demographic; Over the last two decades,  Philadelphia has lost 1,200 Black teachers -- and we know that number is on the decline, as well, '" said Dr. Donna-Marie Cole-Malot, of the Pennsylvania Educator Diversity Consortium and Assistant Professor of Professional and Secondary Education at Stroudsburg University. 

