"The number of certified teachers in Philadelphia in 2011 was 1,484-- that number dropped to 540 in 2022 -- in Bucks County that number dropped by 45 -- in Montgomery County, it dropped by 336-- it dropped by 252 in Delaware County," according to State Sen. Vincent Hughes. In all, Pennsylvania has 36,500 teacher vacancies, he said.
"To make matters worse, in our state, schools have just 7% teachers of color and a 40% diversity in our student demographic; Over the last two decades, Philadelphia has lost 1,200 Black teachers -- and we know that number is on the decline, as well, '" said Dr. Donna-Marie Cole-Malot, of the Pennsylvania Educator Diversity Consortium and Assistant Professor of Professional and Secondary Education at Stroudsburg University.
"A decade ago, about 20,000 teachers were entering the field-- and last year, we had just about 6,000," she said -- so there were shortages two ways.
"Everything is going in the wrong direction," when it comes to the numbers, said Hughes, which is why he is sponsoring Senate Bill 300, dubbed the "Educator Pipeline Program." The program seeks to draw qualified candidates into the teaching profession.
Aspiring teachers completing their student-teaching requirement would be awarded $10,000, plus and additional $5,000 for completing their student-teacher experience at a school with staffing shortages. Student mentors would receive a $1,000 stipend, if the legislation passes. Hughes unveiled the new proposal, Thursday, at Drexel University's Health Center, 3401 Market Street.
"When I was a principal, we had 1,200 student teachers -- they were all over the district; now we have 362," said Thomas Hanada, Associate Superindendent of Secondary Schools for the School District of Philadelphia. That $15,000 will draw students and qualified teachers. "Senate bill 300, we have get it through -- we have to put our money where our mouth is," he said.
"The crisis we are here to address --is the problem we call the academic pandemic," said Hughes. "The young people, our students are suffering worse than we had ever anticipated. It's is not just a Philadelphia problem -- it is a national phenomenon. When you add on, the court decision from February 7th, that Pennsylvania education is unConstitutional and needs to be addressed -- serious steps need to be addressed to get us into compliance. If the young people are successful, than we all are successful.
Hameen Huetant, a fourth-year college student from Drexel University is pursuing her teaching certificate to teach students in grades 4-8. She hopes to be as inspiring to her students are her teachers were for her growing up in Philadelphia public schools, including Bodine High School.
"I was always told that children of today are tomorrow's future, which is something that inspired me to become an educator," said Huetant. "I am here because I believe that teachers and educational institutions are essential like the water and the soil and the sunshine that students need in order to bloom into beautiful plants -- and to become successful in many aspects of life. Student teachers has a love of teaching and a love of learning -- this is a way of brining those two first loves together," she said.
That student teaching space can be tight financially, said Adam Lanza, President of the Pennsylvania State Education Association. "Student teachers are burdened with student loan debt, they are sometimes forbidden to have second jobs during their 12- month teaching placements and for 12 months they have no money for electricity, gas or food. This can prevent them from becoming great school educators, school counselors and physcologists -- whether they are from urban communities, or from rural ones."
Lanza urged for the passage of Senator bill 300 . "The PSEA has begged for relief, as well as our legislators-- Senate bill 300 would be one of he first steps in eliminating these obstacles four our students. This would help them become educators regardless of zip code. Senate bill 300 is a great step toward making that happen."
Sidney Smith, a graduate of the Philadelphia High School for Girls and Temple University, recently completed her student teaching experience at John Moffit Elementary School. That allowed "me to experience being mentored, to experience running a classroom on my own, and has helped me to perfect my craft and I am soon to be a first-year teacher," she said.
Working as a student teacher meant some juggling, budgeting and persevering. "As a student teacher, I often took on the responsibiltiies of a full-time teacher, while taking a class at Temple University." Meanwhile, she had to pay tuition, she had daily life expenses and had to work evening shufts after student teaching in order to make ends meet, she said. "Support for pre-service teachers doing student prep-work is so important," said Smith.
"I remember the long hours as a student teacher," said Dr. Dollete Johns-Smith, Principal of the Morton McMichael Elementary School if Mantua. She is a graduate of Dobbin's High School in Philadelphia and a Historically Black College and she has a doctorate from Grand Canyon University, today. "Senate bill 300 takes care of that little piece of financial need while you ae going to school. We want to make sure we get the teachers in our building every year."
The pipeline bill also calls for authorization for the Department of Education to collect data about how many students are on track to become teachers, student-teachers, etc.
"We will collect data across the commonwealth and aggregate that data so that we have a clearer understanding of what exactly we are confronted with and how we can manage change," said Hughes. "We know this... six states, including Maryland, provide this service. Four states, including New Jersey, are considering it...We need to make sure that we catch up to them."
The bill has bipartisan support, including help from Senator Ryan Aument, R-Lancaster. "And as the Pennsylvania State Senate moves into the last six weeks of budget negotiations in Harrisburg, we are going to look at this issue, right now, and clearly, the funding is available to do it," said Hughes.
House bill 300 would complement Gov. Josh Sharpiros' legislation to give up to $2,500 dollars, over a 3 -year period, to attract teachers to Pennsylvania. The tax-incentive, from Gov. Shapiro, applied to newly-certified teachers, starting, 2023. "We are certainly appreciative of Governor Shapiro for advancing this legislation,"said Hughes.
Directors of the Pennsylvania Educator Diversity Consorsium, made up of 220 organizations in the state of Pennsylvania, "all committed to the diversity of our educator workforce," hope that students of color will be among those who apply for the pipleline program if the bill passes in Harrisburg. The numbers for Black male teachers, in particular, in Pennsylvania, remains in the single digits.
"We know that when students have the opportunity to learn with someone of shared opportunities and shared background, outcomes are dramatically different for them," said Cole-Malot. "We also know that when all students have access to this kind of representation, outcomes improve for our schools."
Haneda said he and Philadelphia School District Superintendent Dr. Tony Wattlington, had plans to discuss ways to attract and retain "more black and brown men" to teach in our district, as well as administrators and pay them the wage they deserve in our most challenging schools."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.