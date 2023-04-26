Mayor Jim Kenney, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and City Council President Darrell Clarke are urging the passage of a group of new gun bills that were approved by the Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee.
Under the changes proposed in House Bills 338, 714, 731 and 1018:
- Lost or stolen firearms would have to be reported to police so that they can trace how weapons fall into the wrong hands.
- Rifles, which now can be obtained without a background check and safety locks, would require the same paperwork as handguns.
- The loved ones of a person in crisis could ask a judge to temporarily disarm the person with an "Extreme risk protection order."
"For too long, the only response that Philadelphia has gotten from Harrisburg on the gun issue is indifference and silence," Clarke said. "Meanwhile, the streets of our city are continually flooded with illegal guns, which fuels an ongoing epidemic of gun violence," he said.
"We are asking Harrisburg for action on illegal guns, now." Clarke said.
The bills passed through the Democratic-controlled committee on party lines Wednesday. They could go before the full House as early as next week, the Associated Press reported.
To date this year, 108 people have been shot fatally in Philadelphia, and another 432 have been wounded, according to statistics from the mayor's office.
Requiring guns owners to report thefts and losses "allows the police to more accurately trace how these weapons come to be in illegal hands — and hold those who participate in illegal markets accountable," Outlaw said.
"We have lost too many Philadelphians to preventable deaths from gun violence," Kenney said.
The mayor said many neighboring states are way ahead of Pennsylvania on the issue. "They have adopted laws to make sure that guns do not end up in the hands of those who should not have them. I am grateful to the Pennsylvania House leadership for taking up the most important issue we are facing today and taking action to keep us all safer," he said.
As of this week, the Philadelphia Police Department has recovered 1,882 guns used in crimes during 2023. Last year, Philadelphia police recovered 6,269 crime guns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.