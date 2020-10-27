Philadelphia is “fully stocked” to handle security around next week’s presidential election, Mayor Jim Kenney said Monday.

While the mayor said he had concerns about security in Philadelphia on Nov. 3, he stressed officials had no intelligence about any potential acts of violence around the election at this time.

On Monday after touring new election equipment that will process mail-in ballots inside the Philadelphia Convention Center, Kenney said officials have been planning security around the election for some time. Police are patrolling polling stations and the city’s Emergency Management will operate on Election Day.

“We’re fully stocked,” the mayor said, adding: “We do recognize that there’s going to be an emotional outburst one way or the other and we’re prepared for it.”

City Commissioner Lisa Deeley, chairwoman of the three-person board that oversees the city’s elections, said that the city’s satellite election offices, where voters can cast their mail-in ballots, were under surveillance and voter intimidation “won’t be tolerated.”

“We want everybody in Philadelphia to vote freely and fairly,” Deeley said.

President Donald Trump has targeted Philadelphia and the state with baseless claims questioning its election process. His campaign has surveilled Philadelphia voters casting their mail-in ballots, leading to a response from the state attorney general.

Trump also has cast doubt on mail-in voting nationwide and called for an “army” of poll watchers — all of which has raised fears of voter intimidation.

As Trump continued to campaign in Pennsylvania on Monday, Philadelphia voters had already returned approximately 265,000 mail-in ballots, a 62% return rate.

The sealed ballots remain in stacked bins behind a locked fence inside the convention center, where the Board of Elections has moved its Election Day headquarters.

Elsewhere inside the convention center, $5 million new election infrastructure waited to process those and additional mail-in ballots next week.

The upcoming election will mark the first in which Philadelphia uses the new election machines to sort, extract and scan mail-in ballots. The high-speed scanners can process 32,000 ballots an hour and extracting machines can process 12,000 ballots an hour.

The new equipment will allow the processing of mail-in ballots in an “industrialized fashion” compared to years past when it was done by hand, Deeley said.

“Much of what used to take a room full of staff all day to complete can now be done in one hour,” Deeley said.

The Nov. 3 election will be the second where voters are allowed to use mail-in ballots without a reason. The state relaxed the rules for mail-in ballots due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The city received a surge in mail-in ballots during the June primary.

Deeley sidestepped questions about how long it will take to tally the city’s votes.

“We’re going to do it as quickly and as accurately as possible,” Deeley said.

Council President Darrell Clarke said he was “confident” in the city’s election system based in the convention center.

The election office will begin extracting and sorting ballots at 7 a.m. on Election Day. Ballots cannot be counted until 8 p.m. The state mandates election results must be certified within 20 days after the contest.

The upcoming election also will mark the first where the Board of Elections will process mail-in ballots at the convention center. Deeley said the Board of Elections needed additional space to house the new election equipment.

Pennsylvania is among the most contested states in the upcoming presidential election between Trump, the Republican nominee, and former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee.