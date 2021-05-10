When Marquita Robinson Garcia launched DVINITI Skin Care three years ago, she knew the industry was rather competitive.
So Robinson Garcia appreciated being selected as a Philadelphia 76ers and Firstrust Small Business Spotlight winner and having her skin care brand promoted. Winning businesses received a $2,500 grant from Firstrust Bank and are being featured in videos on the 76ers media platforms and website.
“It just helped to get our message out to more people,” Robinson Garcia says of the initiative.
“They kind of helped to amplify our voice. It’s kind of difficult to get exposure sometimes, especially where there is so much competition among beauty brands.”
After years of developing formulas for major chemical companies to make beauty products better, Robinson Garcia decided to launch a natural, plant based skin care line.
“I like to problem solve and beauty care products help us solve some of the problems that we might have with skin,” she said.
Prior to the pandemic, customers visited her Center City based business to receive customized skincare blends, which meant she had to a shift in operations.
“Mostly our messaging had to change because nobody was interested in meeting in person anymore,” Robinson Garcia explained.
“We had to shift and have bigger presence online and leveraging social media and collaborations were key to doing that. We had to let people know that we could also provide skincare without you being here onsite with us.”
“We had to let people know with new messaging what DVINITI could offer,” she continued.
DVINITI joins five other Small Business Spotlight winners including, Dynasty Exteriors, which specializes in installing windows, roofing, siding, and doors; Dillonades, a speciality juice company; Faheem’s Hands of Precision, which provides professional barbering services; The Fresh Works, a sandwich shop and Whimsicle, a gourmet popsicle business.
“Firstrust is thrilled to be able to provide grants to these tremendous Black-owned small businesses to help them continue to grow and serve the community, especially alongside our long-term partner, the 76ers,” Tim Abell, president of Firstrust said in a news release.
“As Philadelphia’s hometown bank, Firstrust is focused on cultivating prosperity for our customers and the communities and that means all the communities.”
At the start of 2021, the Philadelphia 76ers launched its Buy Black Program to support local Black-owned business and help them thrive despite the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are grateful to Firstrust Bank and the African American Chamber of Commerce for helping local Black-owned businesses during one of the most economically-challenging years for small businesses,” said David Gould, 76ers chief diversity officer.
“After receiving more than 1,000 votes from fans across our platforms, we are proud to present the six winners of the Small Business Spotlight Program and we know they will benefit greatly from the generous grants and hope our fans will support them in the future.”
Tim Foy, a co-owner of The Fresh Works, said he’s honored to be selected as Small Business Spotlight winner.
“There were so many qualified other small businesses who could have received it and for the people in the community who voted for us to receive it, it was really an honor,” he said.
“We are extremely grateful and we will use that to help forward our business and try be a beacon of hope in the community as far as Black-owned businesses.”
Foy and his business partner Marvin O’Connor opened their basketball-themed sandwich shop last summer in South Philadelphia. O’Connor is a former St. Joseph’s basketball player and South Philly native.
“We wanted to make sure that we served good food and good service to a great community,” he says of opening in the Point Breeze community.
Their steak and hoagie shop located at 2101 Reed St. features a mural of basketball players that grew up in the neighborhood and menu items named after Big 5 mascots.
“It’s designed to connect with the neighborhood based on that and not be one who just does our business here,” Foy says of the shop.
“We want to make sure that we’re a staple in the neighborhood.”
One of their most popular items is the Rasual Butler Combo, a buffalo chicken cheesesteak and waffle fries combo, named in honor of the late former NBA player who played college basketball at LaSalle University.
In related news, The Enterprise Center has awarded $500,000 in grants to 67 local minority-owned businesses in partnership with the 76ers Buy Black initiative.
The opportunity was organized in partnership with the 76ers Buy Black initiative, which recently selected two grand prize winners — Girl Contracting, Inc. and SPERGO — as official partners to receive customized marketing and promotion strategies.
“As our city continues to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are pleased to offer deserving Black and brown business owners this opportunity to jump start their recovery,” Della Clark, president of The Enterprise Center said in a news release.
“It is no secret that they have suffered far greater losses during this most recent economic downturn. We also know that direct financial assistance has proven to be one of the most effective forms of support for small business owners. We are thankful for the Philadelphia 76ers for sharing in our vision to create equitable advancement opportunities for Black entrepreneurs.”
Applicants of the 76ers Buy Black Program were given the opportunity to apply for this additional grant opportunity. The Enterprise Center received more than 150 applications, ultimately selecting 67 minority-owned businesses to receive general operating grants ranging from $2,000-$20,000.
Kenyon Holley, owner of Greek CertiPHIed Apparel, a boutique provider of licensed apparel for historically Black fraternities and sororities was among the grant winners.
“My entire industry was put on hold during the pandemic,” Holley said in a news release.
With no in-person shows or conventions in more than a year, the company has pivoted to e-commerce and virtual events.
“This grant will allow us to rehire staff and invest in technology that will help grow our business into new sectors,” Holley continued.
“We are also now working to attain a Minority Business Enterprise certification from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. On behalf of all the winners, we thank The Enterprise Center and the Philadelphia 76ers for their extraordinary generosity.”
