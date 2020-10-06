City officials have brokered a deal that has ended the months-long encampment in North Philadelphia.

But the larger protest camp along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway remains as organizers aim for a similar settlement.

The Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA) will establish a new pilot work program for homeless individuals to rehabilitate and live in vacant homes owned by the authority.

PHA will set aside nine of its long-term unoccupied homes located on on the same block in the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood for the new program, said Jennifer Bennetch, founder of the OccupyPHA who participated in the negotiations.

Individuals living in the vacant PHA-owned lot at North 21st Street and Ridge Avenue will have first preference to join the program.

Kelvin Jeremiah, PHA president, said PHA will eventually transfer the homes to a nonprofit community land trust set up and run by the housing activists, who will manage the properties and develop policies and procedures for who gets housed.

The program could set a precedent for creating more affordable housing units in Philadelphia, Jeremiah said, and provide credibility for protesters, who do not yet have a proven track record of rehabbing and overseeing affordable housing projects like other established nonprofits in the city.

Jeremiah said PHA could take back the properties if activists do not properly maintain them.

“There’s a lot of work that needs to be done still and we’re committed to doing our level best to make sure it succeeds,” Jeremiah said.

The agreement brings new pressure for protesters to ensure the program works for the homeless individuals from the camp and the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood where the homes are located, Bennetch said.

“Everything depends on it,” she said.

PHA officially took back control of the North Philadelphia vacant lot from around 8 p.m. on Monday. Protesters at the camp, known as Camp Teddy, began voluntarily leaving over the weekend. The encampment was set up in late June.

PHA will partner with the Building and Construction Trades Council for the new initiative, called Working for Home Repair Training program, to train homeless individuals on how to repair the homes and assist with the rehabilitation of the properties.

Ryan N. Boyer, president of the Building and Construction Trades Council, said the work program has the potential to change lives, according to a PHA news release.

“We look forward to working with PHA and teaching people how to create better lives for themselves and their families as well as expanding the program to help generations to come,” Boyer said.

PHA previously slated to sell the nine properties to private developers due to their poor condition but the new program will ensure they remain affordable housing units, Jeremiah said. The city is suffering from a severe affordable housing shortage.

While some of the homes need a lot of repairs, Bennetch expected them to be rehabilitated and occupied by the year’s end, which will house the approximately dozen homeless individuals who were living at the North Philadelphia camp.

In the meantime, organizers have found temporary housing for the homeless individuals who were living in Camp Teddy, Bennetch said.

The PHA-owned lot is the future site of a 98-unit mix-income housing development and supermarket in the Sharswood neighborhood of the city. Construction on the development is expected to begin next week.

The Sharswood neighborhood protest camp roiled nearby residents for months, who said the encampment hijacked the community and had stalled the anticipated development of the long-vacant lot.

The settlement also carved out protections for individuals to remain squatting in 15 PHA-owned properties, whom protesters helped set up there, Bennetch said. Those units may be placed into the yet-to-be-established community land trust later, among other options.

Parkway encampment remains

On Tuesday more than 100 individuals remained at a larger protest encampment at 22nd and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, which was established in early June. Philadelphia Housing Action, a coalition of affordable housing activists spearheading negotiations for protesters, helped lead negotiations for both camps.

The Kenney administration was “continuing to make progress in the negotiations” with protest leaders at the parkway encampment, said Eva Gladstein, deputy managing director of the city's Department of Health and Human Services, on Tuesday during an unrelated news conference.

Gladstein said there’s “no finalized agreement at this point” with protesters to disband the encampment on the parkway.

The administration has offered the parkway protesters several options, including the transfer of city-owned properties, Gladstein said, but declined to go into further detail.

“As soon as we get it done, it will be done and we hope that it’s sooner than later,” said Mayor Jim Kenney about negotiations to disband the parkway encampment during the news conference.

Bennetch, who was involved in both negotiations, said protesters on the parkway were seeking upwards of 140 city-owned properties to be transferred to the land trust in a deal similar to that provided by the PHA.

Sterling Johnson, a member of the Black and Brown Workers Cooperative who helped form the encampment on the parkway, said protesters and the Kenney administration continue to build trust as negotiations were ongoing.

Johnson said parkway demonstrators refuse to leave until a deal is reached.

“It is positive that we are in constant contact with the administration,” Johnson said, “and we have a positive relationship.”