The Philadelphia Housing Authority and partners Hunt Companies and Pennrose LLC broke ground Wednesday on a $24.5-million, 60-unit affordable housing development at 21st and Master streets. The development will feature a four-story apartment building with 51 units and nine townhomes. PHA is providing $4.7 million in funding and 30 project-based vouchers to the development.

