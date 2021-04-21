The Philadelphia Housing Authority and partners Hunt Companies and Pennrose LLC broke ground Wednesday on a $24.5-million, 60-unit affordable housing development at 21st and Master streets. The development will feature a four-story apartment building with 51 units and nine townhomes. PHA is providing $4.7 million in funding and 30 project-based vouchers to the development.
The Philadelphia Tribune honored prominent Philadelphians and institutions at the Christopher J. Perry/Carter G. Woodson Black History Awards on Thursday. Normally a big luncheon full of the city’s movers and shakers is held at the prestigious Union League, but thanks to the pandemic the ann…
Weather by NBC10
Most Popular
Articles
- Don't freak out if you get these side effects from a COVID-19 vaccine. They can actually be a good sign
- Gaetz friend was lightning rod for controversy in Florida
- Tips to Be Fit: How you can prevent erectile dysfunction
- Philly police arrest nine men in connection to series of retaliatory shootings
- Clarence Page: Relax, Tucker Carlson, reports of 'replacement' are greatly exaggerated
- Caribbean Restaurant Week seeks to drive traffic to local eateries
- Seth Williams and second chances
- Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death
- OIC of America to honor legacy of Rev. Leon H. Sullivan
- National Guard troops, increased police patrols: Philadelphia readies for verdict in Derek Chauvin trial
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.