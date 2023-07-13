Pew Charitable Trusts

Dr. Vivek Murthy, the U.S. surgeon general, declared a mental health crisis for young people in 2021. — AP PHOTO

 Stephen Williams TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

In 2021, suicide was the third leading cause of death in the U.S. for high school students aged 14 to 18, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the last few years, the rates of anxiety and depression among young people have increased significantly as a result of the lingering effects of the pandemic, rising gun violence and drug overdose deaths. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy declared a mental health crisis for young people in 2021.

swilliams@phillytrib.com 215-893-5787

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.