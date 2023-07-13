In 2021, suicide was the third leading cause of death in the U.S. for high school students aged 14 to 18, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In the last few years, the rates of anxiety and depression among young people have increased significantly as a result of the lingering effects of the pandemic, rising gun violence and drug overdose deaths. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy declared a mental health crisis for young people in 2021.
In this environment, the Pew Charitable Trusts said Thursday that it has awarded $6.55 million to five non-profit groups seeking to make mental health services more accessible to children and teens in underserved communities in the Philadelphia-area.
In March, the bipartisan Helping Kids Cope Act was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives, a bill that would improve community-based mental health services for children, expand mental health staff, and invest in pediatric mental health support infrastructure.
“Philadelphia’s children deserve the very best care to support their emotional well-being and help them thrive, particularly in light of the challenges they have faced during the pandemic,” said Kristin Romens, project director of the Pew Charitable Trusts’ Fund for Health and Human Services. “It’s imperative that we invest in making specialized services more widely available and accessible to those who need them most.”
One of the largest grants, $4 million over five years, will go to the Children’s Crisis Treatment Center (CCTC), which plans a new site in North Philadelphia, an area classified by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as medically underserved.
“Whether the organizations are planning to expand to physical locations in new neighborhoods or create innovative ways to attract and retain a diverse workforce within the public mental health system, all recognize the dire need to have treatment and services meet people where they are, using culturally relevant, multilingual, and trauma-informed approaches,” Romens said.
In a city where more than a third of young people live in poverty, Pew said, the need for mental health services is critical.
In addition, there are multiple barriers to young people getting the mental health services they need, including not enough mental and behavior health personnel and support staff, long waiting lists for treatment, a lack of specialized care services, and cultural barriers in Black and brown neighborhoods.
Pew provides consulting services and offers a capacity strengthening program to grantees, in addition to the funding, Romens said. The grantees, she said, are looking to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to help recruit more diverse personnel.
With the Pew grants, the groups will be able to expand services, hire more staff and provide more specialized services, such as anxiety or sexual disorders, she said.
The grantees are:
CCTC in Philadelphia, a mental health services provider that has developed a new business plan that will allow it to expand mental health services and treat an additional 2,000 children a year. The plan also calls for the acquisition of new technology to provide data-driven care, along with the recruitment and training of an additional 100 clinical and support staff.
Center for Families and Relationships in Philadelphia, a family therapy services provider, will receive $1.8 million over five years in flexible support to double the number of children it serves annually to 4,000. The grant will allow it to acquire two new locations, one in Philadelphia and another in the surrounding counties. In addition, the provider plans to recruit and train more diverse staff.
Child Guidance Resource Centers in Havertown will receive $250,000 over a two-year period to address the shortage in its community-based youth mental health workforce in the region by improving its professional development center, launched in 2019. The center will focus on better recruitment, training and retention of professional and support staff with an emphasis on a more diverse workforce.
Philadelphia Children’s Alliance will receive $250,000 over two years to help address gaps in identifying and providing appropriate treatment for children age 10 or under who exhibit problematic sexual behavior, a group that requires highly specialized care. Those children have often been victims of sexual abuse or have been exposed to sexual activity, but rarely get treatment. Instead, the behavior can sometimes be excused, minimalized or criminalized. The group will develop, with Pew’s help, a four-part strategy to help clinicians understand their needs and to provide technical assistance to the Philadelphia Department of Human Services, the Philadelphia Police Department, the District Attorney’s Office and hospitals, so they may better identify, coordinate and refer more of them to treatment.
Penn Medicine’s Pediatric Treatment Center at Hall-Mercer (PATCH) in Center City has been awarded $250,000 to expand access and availability to children and youth suffering from anxiety disorders, particularly in Black and Latino communities. The grant will also be used to increase staff and improve recruitment and diversity efforts.
