Angela Dowd-Burton
Drexel University has appointed Angela Dowd-Burton to its Board of Trustees.
Dowd-Burton is an award-winning business professional with more than 25 years of diverse business experience and public service. She served in global roles in finance, supply chain management and business development, and held local government positions as deputy director of finance, procurement commissioner and economic opportunity executive.
She founded and is currently president and CEO of DowdBurton and Associates, a firm dedicated to providing public, private and non-profit organizations with a robust supplier diversity strategy that engages, builds and sustains disadvantaged businesses.
Jerry James Martin
Drexel University has appointed Jerry James Martin to its Board of Trustees.
Martin has a broad range of professional experiences in the financial services sector. He retired as a senior Federal Bank regulator with more than 37 years at the United States Treasury Department, where he was responsible for regulating banks and holding companies within the United States and abroad.
Prior to his retirement, Martin was employed with the Office of Thrift Supervision, where he coordinated, directed and participated in the examination disciplines of Thrift Savings Bank.
Sharmain Matlock-Turner
The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia has appointed Sharmain Matlock-Turner to its Board of Directors.
Matlock-Turner is president and CEO of the Urban Affairs Coalition, which unites government, businesses, neighborhoods, and individual initiatives to improve the quality of life in the Philadelphia region, build wealth in urban communities, and solve emerging issues.
Prior to leading the coalition, she was associate vice president, legislative and community affairs, for Mercy Health System and AmeriHealth Caritas.
Sean-Tamba Matthew
Stevens & Lee has named Sean-Tamba Matthew as a shareholder of the firm.
He advises companies, business owners, boards of directors and employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) trustees on transactional, corporate governance and formation matters related to the design and implementation of ESOPs.
Matthew’s work includes drafting and negotiating agreements and other documents for stock purchases, leveraged buyouts, mergers, reorganizations and corporate governance and formation matters.
Joe Meade
Comcast Spectacor has named Joe Meade vice president of Community Relations and Government Affairs.
Meade starts his new role on Feb. 22. He will lead the company’s strategy and program development efforts, with a primary focus on growing the game of hockey within greater Philadelphia.
Meade is chief of staff to the La Salle University president and executive director of Government and Community Affairs. He was previously executive director of Government and External Affairs at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
Jameel Rush
The Philadelphia Inquirer has named Jameel Rush as its vice president of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
Rush will serve on the executive leadership team and report directly to Elizabeth Hughes. He will support DEI efforts across all aspects of the organization, including the newsroom, and will serve an instrumental role in community outreach.
Rush joins The Inquirer from Aramark where, as vice president of Global Diversity and Inclusion, he led the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion strategy.
