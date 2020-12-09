Andrea Agnew

Comcast Spectacor has named Andrea Agnew as vice president of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

She will drive inclusion initiatives with Philadelphia Flyers, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia Wings, Maine Mariners and Spectacor’s Gaming division.

Agnew, a 14-year human resources leader at Comcast, is the first person to hold this position with Comcast Spectacor.

She comes to Comcast Spectacor with more than 23 years of experience in human resources management including workforce diversity and inclusion, talent management and recruiting.

Khalif Ali

Common Cause Pennsylvania has named Khalif Ali as executive director.

Ali is a Pittsburgh native, and has extensive background in both democracy issues and community organizing.

He is a member of the Ethics Board of the City of Pittsburgh. He was previously director of Public Policy & Advocacy for the Pittsburgh Foundation. Ali served as the president of the Pittsburgh Chapter of the National Association of Black Social workers from 2013-2016.

Krystal Jones

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia has appointed Krystal Jones as senior vice president and chief financial officer.

In this role, Jones will oversee the development and management of financial operations, as well as provide strategic direction on all financial activities at the new gaming, dining and entertainment destination set to open in early 2021.

She most recently served as the vice president of Finance for Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore. Jones previously worked as the executive director of Finance at MGM National Harbor in National Harbor, Maryland and held several positions at Caesars Entertainment Corporation, including director of Finance for Harrah’s Laughlin in Laughlin, Nevada.

Texanna Reeves

Rite Aid has named Texanna Reeves the vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion.

In her role, she will work closely with Rite Aid's executive leaders to facilitate best practices in fostering and affirming an inclusive company culture.

Her duties will include establishing and leading an enterprise cross-functional diversity council at Rite Aid.

Reeves has extensive experience developing and executing diversity and inclusion strategies at Fortune 100 companies such as Merck, S.C. Johnson, Sodexo and Georgia-Pacific Corporation.

Sam Patterson

Sam Patterson has been named to the Chamber of Commerce for a Greater Philadelphia Board of Directors.

He is the chief executive officer of PK Financial Group, LLC – a Pennsylvania based insurance and benefits solution company.

Patterson has more than 30 years of entrepreneurial experience and business interests in information technology consulting and real estate.