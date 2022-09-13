If you live in Pennsylvania and think your vote in the upcoming midterm election will not be important, you are sadly mistaken.
The national spotlight is on Pennsylvania and its critical elections.
Consider these recent signs of Pennsylvania’s election-year importance:
President Joe Biden gave a prime-time speech in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia. Biden’s Labor Day visit to Pittsburgh was his third to the state within a week.
Former president Donald Trump’s first major rally since the FBI searched his Florida home for classified documents was held in Wilkes-Barre. Trump’s endorsed picks won many Republican primaries this summer, including in Pennsylvania.
Voters should expect more campaign appearances from Biden and Trump.
Both men have had success in the Keystone State. In 2016, Trump became the first Republican presidential nominee to win Pennsylvania in nearly three decades.
In 2020, Biden’s success in Pennsylvania helped him win the presidency.
Both Biden and Trump may seek the presidency in 2024.
But for now they are focused on supporting candidates in the important midterm elections in November.
They are using their popularity and resources to help their party’s nominees for governor, U.S. Senate and other races in the state.
The stakes are high for Biden and Trump in Pennsylvania.
Control of the U.S. Senate was once assumed to be a lock for Republicans. It is now on the line. As of now, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for Senate, has a double-digit poll lead over Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee.
The overturning of Roe vs. Wade, which handed control over abortion rights to the states, underscores the importance of who will be Pennsylvania’s next governor. Pennsylvania has a Republican-led legislature.
Josh Shapiro, the state’s attorney general and the Democratic nominee for governor, is strongly opposed to any effort to enact the kind of bans that have taken hold in other states.
State Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor, strenuously opposes abortion rights.
The open races for governor and the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania will be closely watched nationally.
Voters should also pay close attention to the candidates’ record, future debates and campaign proposals.
If you are not registered, you should do so now so you can participate in this important election.
More than in any other year, the Democratic and Republican candidates could not be more different in their vision for the state and the country. Voters will have a clear choice.
