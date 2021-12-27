Lynn Lehmann, of the Albion, Neb. volunteer fire department, left, works with Jon Richman of the Imperial, Neb. volunteer fire department to extinguish flames during the 71st Nebraska State Fire School, May 17, 2008, in Grand Island, Neb. Volunteer fire and rescue departments nationwide are struggling with declining membership, increased costs and changing attitudes toward a vocation with roots dating to the early 1700s. Since then, state and federal lawmakers have watched the trend with some saying the shortage presents a looming crisis. — AP Photo/Scott Kingsley