Christian African-Americans in Philadelphia had very few places to have a proper burial. African Friends to Harmony, founded in 1826 as a mutual aid society, filled the gaps for many low-income Blacks by providing a place for its members to be buried with dignity and respect. Between 1861 and 1882, over 200 people were buried at African Friends to Harmony Burial Ground located at 41st and Chestnut Street. African Friends to Harmony owned the lot until 1910. It was then sold to a private party.

In 1986, the University of Pennsylvania purchased the vacant property but did not learn about the burial site until February 2018. The original burial site is the size to the length of two property parcels, UPenn owns the eastern portion of the site. The Philadelphia Archeological Forum determined African Friends of Harmony Burial Ground in January 2018.

Charles Howard, chaplain and vice president for social equity and community for the University of Pennsylvania involved in the discovery process, expressed being proud of UPenn for not bullying through with what we think should be done but rather engaging and partnering with local congregations.

“We had this conundrum about the best way to proceed,” said Howard. After the University of Penn was made known of the burial site, they immediately reached out to community leaders and partners to figure out the next steps.

“What’s one way we can honor our neighbors who passed away almost 200 years ago?” asked Howard. “To me, this felt like we did this the right way, not covering it up, not disrespecting but honoring the past.”

Almost six months after being informed of the burial ground, UPenn partnered with AECOM consulting firm to uncover more detailed information and investigation on the potential connection the deceased may have had with the West Philadelphia community. Their investigation led them to Monumental Baptist Church and Mount Pisgah A.M.E. Church. The research revealed many of the deceased were associated with one of the two churches and were possibly members.

The University of Pennsylvania financed the reinterment of the remains.

Once Reverend Jesse Wendell Mapson of Monumental Baptist Church heard of the investigation, he quickly worked with UPenn to find a cemetery for the remains. Mapson partnered with UPenn in guiding the university in purchasing plots at Eden Cemetery, a historic African-American cemetery.

“We were able to record the names of the deceased according to city records,” said Mapson, who is in the process of planning a memorial service for the remains that were found at Eden Cemetery next year. “They were very poor people, not many headstones, and so it became a place for people to park and, the dead were eventually forgotten,” stated Mapson.

“So many of the remains were those of children, under ten years old,” shared Mapson. Mapson was invited to the grounds when construction workers dug up the bodies of the deceased. Something he said he felt honored to attend. “This shows how churches were at the center of Black life in terms of being a place of social gathering as well as a religious gathering,” proclaimed Mapson.

“Three Black men that were associated with our church purchased the land so that Black people could be buried, at a time when Black people could not be buried at white cemeteries,” said Mapson. Mapson has been the pastor of Monumental for 33 years. Monumental Baptist Church is 196 years old.

“Imagining back on the 1800s the disrespect of white folks not wanting to Black bodies buried in the same cemetery as them, Howard said.

The University of Pennsylvania followed the protocol of placing a story in the newspaper to inform any possible living family members of the discovery of the remains. No family descendants came forward. A small burial service took place in Eden Cemetery earlier this year. As for the other side of the cemetery that was not owned by UPenn, developers decided to take a different route and built an apartment complex on top of the other half of the African Friends of Harmony Burial Ground.