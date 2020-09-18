As part of a back-to-school initiative, the Penn Museum is opening its doors to high school and college students for free during specific timeframes.

Individual students (ages 13-19) enrolled in any high school, including homeschooled teens, will be granted free admission to the Penn Museum, Tuesdays through Fridays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. They will also receive free entry Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Identification is not required, but teens must inform Visitors Services personnel of their birth date, ZIP code, and the school they attend.

“Teens are in a transitional moment, where they examine and test the world around them to help shape their identities. This free admission opportunity arrives at a time when teens crave outings away from their houses and neighborhoods,” says Ellen Owens, the Merle-Smith Director of Learning and Public Engagement, who adds the initiative is designed to encourage youth to visit cultural institutions independently, outside of school field trips. “By welcoming youth and supporting their understanding of diverse cultures, we embody our mission as a learning and research institution. But, we’re also providing an after-school safe space, where individual teens can explore the 10,000 years of history inside the museum’s galleries, or use the artifacts and other content for school assignments.”

e to social distancing guidelines while following a one-way journey through the building. The free admission initiative will be valid through December 31, 2020.

For younger museum-goers (under 13), we've brought all of our programming online through Penn Museum at Home, which features free activities for kids, resources for parents/teachers, and pop-up talks about one object (Digital Daily Dig). We also host interactive programs, including World Wonders: After School, live cultural performances, and other engaging educational activities (Museum Playdates; At-Home Anthro: Live!/earlier today we had a Virtual Archaeology Adventure — and there will be more of these on the way) on Facebook.

The best way to stay up-to-date about what's happening at the Penn Museum, including free educational opportunities and any upcoming free admission days, is to follow it on social media.