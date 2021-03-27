Pearl Elizabeth (Curry) Spivey, who worked for many years as sales clerk, passed away on March 15, 2021. Spivey was 87.
Spivey was born on Aug. 10, 1933, in Philadelphia to the late Hattie and Thomas Curry. She preceded in death by her sister, Charlotte Austin, and her brother, Butch Curry, who was a guitarist for Lee Andrews and The Hearts.
At the age of 20, she met Alfred Edward Spivey Sr. and in 1955 they were united in holy matrimony. She was a devoted mother to her two children born from this union.
Spivey spent her free time painting her long fingernails, enjoying company, and playing Pokeno and Bingo. She was very competitive and passed that attribute on to her son and grandchildren. Although she was small in stature, Spivey was a giant in the hearts of many.
Spivey leaves her son, Al; her daughter, Charlene; and grandchildren Morgan, Marcus, Stephen, Mecca and Persia to cherish her memories. She also leaves a host of caregivers at Centennial Village Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Philadelphia who provided care for her.
There will be a viewing for Spivey at Camphor United Methodist Church on Monday, March 29 from 10 to 11 a.m. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m.
