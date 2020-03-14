I was moved by God to write this article, for the tongue has power. It has power to bless and it also has power to curse. Unfortunately, we have heard so many things come out of the mouths of people that have caused pain, heartache, and grief. Those words have come from Donald Trump, and from his many supporters who have no sense of respect for people. This is especially true when directed to African Americans and other minorities; spoken words of hate that cut into the fabric of one’s dignity and respect. We have heard comments to immigrants, “go back to your own country”; we have heard the “n” word used so many times, and there seems to be no end to the use of these ungodly words.
I remember as a young boy there was a saying, “sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never heart me.“ I would argue strongly, words do hurt, that is why we need to be mindful of their use for they have power to rip one’s heart open. As pastor, I have seen marriages torn apart as the result of some misguided words; families separated because of unkind words; and even friends sever their relationship because of words that were spoken. For some reason, many people cannot control their tongues.
This matter of putting a bridle on your tongue is important for all of God’s people. The Bible has a lot to say about the need to control your tongue. James 3:2-8 records, “Indeed, we all make many mistakes. For if we could control our tongues, we would be perfect and could also control ourselves in every other way. We can make a large horse go wherever we want by means of a small bit in its mouth. And a small rudder makes a huge ship turn wherever the pilot chooses to go, even though the winds are strong. In the same way, the tongue is a small thing that makes grand speeches. But a tiny spark can set a great forest on fire. And among all the parts of the body, the tongue is a flame of fire. It is a whole world of wickedness, corrupting your entire body. It can set your whole life on fire, for it is set on fire by hell itself. People can tame all kinds of animals, birds, reptiles, and fish, but no one can tame the tongue. It is restless and evil, full of deadly poison.”
It is amazing, even though we have been warned of the dangers of the tongue we still have not been able to control our tongues. To make matters worse I have seen loose tongues in the body of Christ, where one word is said that mames another. We have to be so careful about how we use our words. In fact, I would argue strongly we have to discipline our tongues, for our tongues produce action. That is to say, before any action takes place, our tongues have already spoken. When we use our tongues for hate, actions of hate will follow; when we use our tongues to hurt, actions of hurt will follow; when we use our tongues to speak love, love will follow; or when we use our tongues to praise God, praise will be offered unto God. That is the power of the tongue. We speak before we act.
Use your tongue wisely. You can use your tongue to speak kindly; to praise God, and to edify another brother or sister, for there is power in the tongue. Let your tongue be a blessing, not a curse. So, one thinkith, so he is; if you think evil you will say evil, if you think good you will do good. The next time you are tempted to say the wrong thing, stop for a minute, be still, cover your mouth, cover your heart, and don’t allow yourself to let your tongue control you. We have the power of God to tame our tongue. Be slow to speak and quick to listen. Don’t give in to Satan and say things that are not of God. Don’t allow yourself to lose your witness by using words of hate, anger, resentment, or profanity, rather use words that come from the heart of God. Please know beyond a shadow of a doubt that love is stronger than hate, and that you refuse, under every circumstance, to lower yourself by using words that are not of God.
That is the sermon for today, tomorrow, and the weeks and years that God grants to us.
