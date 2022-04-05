On this resurrection Sunday, we give God thanks that we serve a risen, loving Savior. What a marvelous gift to know that Christ is alive and working on our behalf. As we reflect on this gift, we also think of Good Friday, the day in which we remember the cross where our Lord and Savior died for our sins. But fortunately, the story did not end on Friday because on the third day, He got up with all power in His hands. And because He lives, we can live also.
There’s no power in this world greater than the power of our loving Lord. His resurrection gives us hope. After His resurrection from the dead, the first person He appeared to was Mary Magdalene, the women whom he cast out seven demons. It’s amazing to whom the Lord made His appearance first. It reminds us that He cares about us no matter where we’ve been and are in life. We need that hope for this day.
This day is one full of hope and promise. These last 2½ years, dealing with the pandemic has left many of us hopeless and drained dry. We’ve dealt with death, grief and pain, and yet today we can celebrate the glad and good news that we have a Savior who died for our sins, was raised from the dead, and is still alive. Our fears no longer cripple us, for we walk by faith and not by sight. It is my fervent prayer today that the houses of worship are full of God’s people who have gathered together to celebrate this marvelous gift of the resurrection.
We cannot allow our fears to cripple us and keep us from worshipping our risen Lord. I am grateful for the technology that has allowed us over the last several years to worship through livestream, such as YouTube and Facebook. But there’s nothing like being in the house of God to worship with our brothers and sisters in Christ. I remember growing up when churches were packed with people who were gathered on this day for worship. Many of them came broken and in despair, but they came with the faith and knowledge that Christ was alive and that gave them hope.
That hope is with us today. Not only is our Savior alive but He’s working on behalf of each of us. Indeed, it is a glorious day for we are able to acknowledge the power and strength of our living Lord in our lives. Death could not hold Him down, nor can death hold us down. From the words of the Rev. Albert Franklin Campbell, pastor emeritus of the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, “He is risen, He is risen indeed.” He might also say that those words are not grammatically correct, but they are theologically sound. Cherish this gift, and worship the Lord with all your heart, soul and mind. Know that it might feel like Friday in your life, with darkness and gloom, but celebrate that today is Sunday. Death has no power over you. You can do all things through Him who strengthens us.
This day is not about an Easter parade or Easter bunny, but rather about our great King and God. Prayerfully today you will make your way to the house of God and thank God for this amazing gift. And I pray that you might join the choir in signing, “I serve a risen Savior. He’s in the world today. He walks with me and talks with me along the narrow way. He lives, He lives! Christ Jesus lives today!” What a gift. A gift that we have not earned or deserve, but a gift to all God’s people. Have a wonderfully blessed day and make a commitment to worship the Lord, every opportunity you get.
