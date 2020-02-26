There was a party for the Market AT the Market as hundreds showed up at Reading Terminal Market to celebrate the Roaring ’20s at the Party for the Market on Feb. 22, 2020. The evening offered plenty of dancing and of course unforgettable dining. There was food and desserts from more than 50 Market merchants. The event also featured a silent auction, casino games and live entertainment. —HUGHE DILLON PHOTOS

