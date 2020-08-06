LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Two-time All-Star Ben Simmons will be out indefinitely after
sustaining a subluxation of his left patella — commonly referred to as a partial dislocation of the kneecap — in the third quarter of Wednesday’s 107-98 victory over the Washington Wizards.
After Simmons went up and grabbed an offensive rebound, he slowly dribbled to the corner in front of the Sixers’ bench and flipped an inlet pass to Al Horford. As a while then blew to stop the play, Simmons turned, flexed his left leg, touched the back of it and then walked directly off the court and back to the team’s locker room. He left the locker late in the fourth quarter wearing street clothes.
Simmons had eight points on 2-of-10 shooting before his departure.
The Sixers will face the Orlando Magic on Friday.
Simmons suffered a back injury in the first quarter of the Sixers’ 119-98 loss in Milwaukee on Feb. 22. The injury occurred in an eerily similar manner to this one. At the time it was unclear whether he was going to be available for the playoffs. He didn’t play again before the season was shut down on March 11.
Philadelphia head coach Brett Brown had moved Simmons from point guard to power forward. Shake Milton was inserted as the point guard and Al Horford was moved from starter to the bench. Now, it would appear that Horford and All-Star center Joel Embiid will be featured together in the frontcourt.
