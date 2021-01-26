The team behind the city’s popular traveling beer garden is taking things indoors for the remaining winter months.
In non-pandemic times, Parks on Tap, run by Philly Parks and Recreation and restaurant group FCM Hospitality, brings its boozy setup to public parks in neighborhoods across the city. But this past summer to keep in-line with COVID-19 safety protocols, the brews were stationed outside the Fairmount Horticulture Center in Fairmount Park, as well as a second location next to Water Works behind the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
Now the group is focused on indoor dining within the horticulture center’s arboretum. The 30,000-square-foot space opened for patrons on Friday to provide physically distant diners fresh food, beers on tape, and wine and hot drinks within the lush greenhouse.
A portion of the pop-up’s sales will benefit the city’s parks.
It’s recommended that you make reservations ahead of time, and each table will be limited to four people (who should be from your household) as to comply with the city’s coronavirus restrictions. There is additional seating available on a first come, first served basis and there will be outdoor seating as weather permits. While waiting for a table, patrons can explore the horticulture center’s grounds or participate in the Fairmount Park Conservancy’s winTOUR Scavenger Hunt.
The restaurant is 21+ with a valid ID but anyone under age is welcome if they are accompanied with a parent or guardian.
Other than when at your table, masks must be worn at all times. Contact information will also be taken from each guest for contact tracing purposes if needed.
Markers reminding people to stay physically distanced will be posted throughout the garden area to remind guests and sanitizing spray and wipes will also be accessible to wipe down chairs and tables. Additionally, staff will utilize temperature checks at the beginning of all shifts and extra cleaning will be implemented at the opening and closing of each business day.
The pop-up’s winter season hours are Wednesday through Friday from 4 to 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. Operating days and hours are also subject to change due to weather or scheduled events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.