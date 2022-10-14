Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz reacts to the verdict in his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday. Cruz will be sentenced to life without parole for the 2018 massacre of 17 people at the school. That sentence comes after the jury announced Thursday that it could not unanimously agree that Cruz should be executed. — Sun-Sentinel Pool Photo/Amy Beth Bennett