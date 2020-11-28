For some reason, the phrase ‘rejuvenated in the spirit’ is resonating with me right now. My reference point, however, is the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, if you can believe that.

I have been revisiting Christ’s last experience on earth and was struck by the fact that God’s Christ had to be excited, if not relieved to be going home.

I mean, think about it this way: He humbled himself by putting on human skin to fulfill the new covenant under which we all now live.

Now, some of y’all might think I’m being a little sacrilegious here, but I promise you I am not.

After the beatings, stabbing, thorns, and nails, after the praying to not have to go through the save the world ordeal and that father forgive them they don’t get it thing, I am sure Jesus was ready to get up out of here. Job well done! Mission accomplished!

Let’s go be God again. What a rush! Can you imagine the celebration in heaven at the return of this Son?

Now if you remember before He left, He spent a little more time hanging out, letting folk see touch and feel His redemption of us.

I can’t help but sense His expectancy of being a member of the Godhead again, as He continued to fulfill His calling.

I know many of you can attest to a special feeling at knowing you’re going ‘home’ for Thanksgiving, Christmas, family reunions and other infrequent anniversaries and celebrations which bring sheer joy just at the thought of seeing loved ones soon.

There are many families waiting at airports today for servicemen and women returning from war.

There are children about to burst with unbridled enthusiasm because they know in a few minutes, mommy or daddy will be coming down that runway right there.

That anticipation is what I am describing as ‘rejuvenated in the spirit.’

I just believe if we could view the cross as a symbol of our eternal life after death, then maybe we could look upon death a little differently than we currently do.

I mean, really? If you call yourself a believer, then that’s what this is all about.

The party for Christ had to be incredible. If the truth be told, that party is still going on and everybody is anticipating when you walk through the door.

That’s what Jesus thing again.

I find it illuminating that after death, Christ walked among us without the disfigured body on the cross, except for enough to make believers out of the doubting Thomases.

That’s proof that when you get to the party, you too will be perfect in your form and perfect in your reception. This may not be a typical column but, based on the cross event, you too are transformed from ‘glory unto glory.’

If you can feel what I feel today, then you understand being rejuvenated. I am because He is. I will because He fulfilled the Word and I’ll see you when you get there.

I just know that’s a welcome to look forward to.

May God bless and keep you always.