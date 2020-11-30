For 26-year-old Mejire Arijaje, owner of Synergy HomeCare of Bala Cynwyd, the effect of the pandemic on his 35 caregivers and their care recipients is unprecedented.

Arijaje has owned the business for two years now with his father and mother; he runs most of the day-to-day business. They provide home care services to Philadelphia suburbs including Bala Cynwyd, Merion Station, Penn Valley, Chestnut Hill, Mount Airy, Manayunk, East Falls and Germantown.

“We have families who have to deal with working from home, taking care of kids, dealing with school, and making sure their loved ones are OK by themselves. So that might be very stressful to them at this time,” he said.

As COVID-19 cases have risen dramatically, Arijaje’s caregivers must also care for themselves. He said everyone is doing what they can to stay safe and social distance.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Arijaje said, many families did the caregiving themselves because they had the time. As time has passed, the need for care for loved ones has been greater. More loved ones need outside help, which Synergy HomeCare of Bala Cynwyd provides. The majority of Arijaje’s employees provide care at the clients’ homes.

What do the Synergy caregivers advise for holiday family gatherings given the COVID restrictions?

“Many families will not be together (physically) but that does not mean that they can’t still be together. We are urging everyone that has an aging adult to practice benevolent probing, which is a method of using a combination of care, careful observation and considering conversation in four key areas: activities of daily living, memory, mobility and social engagement,” said Arijaje.

Arijaje said that whether you visit in person or video chat with older loved ones, there are some things to look out for: Are they are keeping up with their appearance? Are they wearing the same clothes? Are they shaving or groomed? How is their weight?

If you are on a video call, ask for a house tour to see what’s “new.” Check to see if the home is more cluttered than usual. If you visit in person, check the refrigerator to get a sense of how well they are eating. Look at the expiration dates on the medicine bottles, too.

Inquiring about current events is a great way to test someone’s short-term memory. Are they engaged or protective? If they brush you off with answers like “Yes,” “Right” or “Hmmm,” it may be an indication of some memory loss. You can also ask what they did last weekend or see how up to date they are on other family members.

Another thing to look for is their mobility. Notice if they are having a hard time moving around, Arijaje said.

How did they move about the house on that video tour? Are they grabbing onto furniture to steady themselves? Do you notice any bruising that might indicate a recent fall?

If visiting in person, go on a walk with them to see if they tire easily or seem unbalanced. Understanding their driving habits may be helpful. Have them take you on a drive to see if they have lost confidence in their skills. Look at their car for any dings or scratches.

There are little things you can take note of. Arijaje said that when you discover a weakness, don’t be overly concerned before you talk to your siblings about the issue.

The Sandwich Generation — which cares for children as well as aging loved ones — is dealing with a lot right now. While much of the focus is on kids, they are also “managing up” to their parents. There is so much stress, anxiety and countless hours devoted to worrying about and caring for our parents.

Arijaje said most adults want to age in place and remain independent if they get the help they need. “The Sandwich Generation is seeing that they do need that help with their parents, especially in this time where they have to help their kids with school and also make sure that their loved ones are OK by themselves,” he said.

Given COVID-19, holiday blues is a concern. “Isolation is real; depression and loneliness that leads to not exercising and eating incorrectly. Thankfully, so many families are recognizing the concern and the help that they need to get,” said Arijaje. “Many are having the holiday blues being the way that the year has been and recognizing that we have to keep our family safe or our loved ones safe. We do what we have to do right now.”

Nursing home deaths have spiked nationwide because of COVID-19, but Arijaje said that doesn’t necessarily mean that seniors are not safe in a nursing home. “I don’t believe that they’re particularly at risk. It’s just a matter of doing the best that they can to stay safe and practice those different CDC methods of washing their hands and keeping the masks on.”