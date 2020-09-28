The Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists (PABJ) held the country’s first virtual CannAtlantic Conference on Saturday in response to a critical need for increased education and awareness around legal cannabis.

In a press release, Tauhid Chappell, PABJ executive board member, conference organizer, and medical marijuana patient said. “I think journalists will get a better sense of what’s about to happen within the Mid-Atlantic market, predictions, so to speak, to prepare for coverage heading into 2021,” Chappell added. “This will give journalists and content creators plenty of ways to interact and learn about different organizations and people trying to make it in the industry, and make it more equitable too.”

The conference came at a time where Pennsylvania is seeing a drastic increase in the issuing of medical marijuana cards. Between February to August, roughly 100,000 Pennsylvania residents have registered. With Pennsylvania’s 2016, medical marijuana program on the rise, Pennsylvania Governor, Tom Wolf, is pushing the legalization of recreational marijuana, as well a tax that would aid underprivileged businesses that have been struggling during the pandemic.

The conference offered a wide range of educational programming. Topics included cannabis event planning during COVID-19, the intersection of cannabis and abolition, navigating the criminal legal system, growing a cannabis business beyond white investors, drug decriminalization beyond cannabis, and more. There were also state caucus sessions for attendees to meet people within their Mid-Atlantic region—including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia and D.C.—to discuss legalization, industry business, and more.

Keynote speakers included Commissioner of Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission, Shaleen Title, and veteran cannabis journalist of the Denver Post, Ricardo Baca. Other speakers included President of Minority Cannabis Business Association, Jason Ortiz; President of Minorities for Medical Marijuana, Roz McCarthy; Pennsylvania State Senator advocating for adult-use recreational legalization, Senator Sharif Street; POLITICO states cannabis policy reporter Mona Zhang; and many more. Corporate sponsors included Cresco Labs, Minority Cannabis Business Association, Soulful Cannabis and Holistic Industries.

Leo Bridegwater, Chief Innovation Officer at CWCBEducation, NJ Chapter President, Director of Veteran Outreach for Minorities for Medical Marijuana and co-founder of the NJ Cannabis Commission tuned into the conference. Bridgewater says the cannabis business is still a new and booming one with rules and regulations currently being created everyday. For those interested in getting their foot in the door, he said. “What is it that you do now? Whatever it is that you do now professionally, 9 times out of 10 it would translate in the cannabis world. We (black people) make up less than 4% of ownership in this industry.” The New Jersey resident, continues to urge African Americans and people of color to seek more ownership positions in the industry.

Unlike Pennsylvania, New Jersey is a few steps ahead in their legalization efforts. “New Jersey is on the eve of legalization in November, and Democrats vying for the presidency have made cannabis legalization and criminal justice reform a part of their platform,” explained Chappell. “This convening finds itself at a critical point where legalization is part of the public discourse and the region is set to push for legalization into 2021.”

Chappell says that the virtual conference went better than expected with 700 RSVPs. In an interview with the Tribune, Chappell said he hopes that attendees left the conference feeling “empowered, and driven, and inspired to learn more and to educate yourself and to use this as a conduit, to use this as an entry point to get you to learn more about the plant, about the history, about the importance...I hope that everyone left eager to learn more.”