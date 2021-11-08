Scammers are using fraudulent text messages to target Pennsylvania recipients of unemployment benefits, according to a warning issued Monday by state Treasurer Stacy Garrity.
The scam includes people collecting normal unemployment benefits (UC), Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Federal Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), she said.
The scam works like this: One text message tells recipients inaccurately that their “state-issued ReliaCard account has been temporarily frozen,” Garrity said. Then, it asks recipients to click on a link, to verify their identity and card status.
“If you get a text message like this, do not click on the link,” Garrity said. “This is a scam and nothing but a scam. Criminals have been aggressively targeting unemployment compensation benefits throughout the pandemic and this is the latest attempt to steal money from honest Pennsylvanians.”
According to Garrity, the Pennsylvania Treasury and the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry never embed a link in a text message. Any text message that includes a link and claims to be from the Treasury or the Department of Labor and Industry is not authentic and should not be trusted, she said.
According to the treasurer’s office, ReliaCards are issued by U.S. Bank and are prepaid debit cards. They are one method of receiving unemployment benefits in Pennsylvania.
The Treasury’s website has more information about unemployment compensation and potential scams. And the state Department of Labor and Industry, which administers unemployment benefits, also has information on its website about fraud.
For example, never give out personal information by email or text messages and do not wire any money related to your unemployment benefit for any reason. Some of these scams include asking for a fee to help you file for benefits or claiming that you have to pay a fee to complete your application.
Make sure when seeking benefit information online that you go to www.uc.pa.gov. Also, the state Labor and Industry hotline is: 888-313-7284.
Also, it is fraudulent to collect unemployment benefits that you have not applied for, and if you do so you will be required to repay them.
Meanwhile, the Federal Trade Commission has also issued a consumer report on spam and text messages. According to the FTC, any text from an unknown sender could be dangerous. For instance, scammers often send fake text messages to trick you into giving out personal information, such as passwords, bank account numbers or your Social Security number. They sometimes will sell this information to other scammers.
Other scams include promises of free prizes, gift cards or coupons, offers for low-fee credit cards, or even promises to pay off your student loan debt, the FTC report said.
Other suggestions in the FTC report include using call-blocking apps for scams offered by your wireless carrier. To report fraud to the FTC, go to www.ReportFraud.ftc.gov.
