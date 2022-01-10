The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry said it’s investigating “increasingly aggressive and sophisticated” efforts to steal unemployment compensation benefits. And the agency is urging employers and workers to report any suspicious activity.
Fraudsters, both foreign and domestic, have been “exploiting unprecedented demand on the nation’s unemployment compensation systems,” since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier said in a statement, adding that the state takes its “its responsibility to safeguard taxpayer dollars and individuals’ personal data,” seriously, and will “aggressively and transparently” work to root out fraud.
Fraudsters initially targeted the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, the federal program that provided extended benefits to people who lost their jobs during the early days of the pandemic, and who were not typically eligible for unemployment benefits. The impacted workers included independent contractors and gig workers. In most instances, fraudsters used stolen identities to try to access benefits.
In its statement, the Labor & Industry Department said fraudsters increasingly have targeted traditional unemployment benefits. In its statement, the department said it’s using fraud-detection methods, including multi-factor identification for benefit applicants, to safeguard against fraud attempts. The agency estimated that it’s prevented “more than $4.7 billion in state and federal dollars” in fraudulent payments since a new benefits system went online in June.
State governments nationwide spent much of the pandemic fighting off cyber-criminals looking to exploit weaknesses during the frantic rush for aid as businesses shuttered and millions of people were thrown out of work. State officials and cyber-security companies scrambled to close the breach.
In its statement, the Labor & Industry Department urged Pennsylvanians to “remain vigilant about guarding their personal and confidential information and to monitor for signs that their information is being used fraudulently.
According to the Department, signs of fraud include:
“Individuals receiving unrequested unemployment paperwork from L&I’s Office of Unemployment Compensation.
“Individuals receiving unemployment benefit payments they did not apply for from the Pennsylvania Treasury,” and
“Employers receiving notice that a claim has been opened for a current employee who is actively working, or an unknown person.”
People can report suspected fraud by visiting the UC Benefits Website or by calling 1-800-692-7469.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.