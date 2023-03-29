Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Austin Davis recently announced that he has joined a national group of lieutenant governors to expand and protect access to reproductive rights nationwide.
Known as The Reproductive Freedom Coalition, the group of 22 Democratic lieutenant governors is focused on protecting abortion access in their states, including through crafting model executive orders and legislation, and is led by Connecticut Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz.
Other members of the coalition include:
Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes
California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis
Colorado Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera
Delaware Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long
Guam Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio
Hawaii Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke
Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton
President of the Maine Senate Troy Jackson
Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller
Massachusetts Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll
Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist
Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan
New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver
New Mexico Lt. Gov. Howie Morales
New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado
Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan
Rhode Island Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos
Vermont Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman
Washington Lt. Gov. Denny Heck
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez
The group wrote in a statement that it “intends to maximize the availability of federal funds for reproductive health care and back manufacturers of medication abortion.”
“Every Pennsylvanian should have the right to bodily autonomy and the freedom to make their own personal decision about whether or not to have a child,” Davis said in a statement on Monday. “Right now abortion care is safe and accessible in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and Gov. Josh Shapiro and I will always protect reproductive freedom.”
