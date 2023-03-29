sr

Pa. Lt. Gov. Austin Davis listens as Gov. Josh Shapiro delivers his first budget address to a joint session of the state House and Senate March 7. — Capital-Star Photo/Amanda Mustard

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Austin Davis recently announced that he has joined a national group of lieutenant governors to expand and protect access to reproductive rights nationwide.

Known as The Reproductive Freedom Coalition, the group of 22 Democratic lieutenant governors is focused on protecting abortion access in their states, including through crafting model executive orders and legislation, and is led by Connecticut Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz.

Other members of the coalition include:

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes

California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis

Colorado Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera

Delaware Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long

Guam Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio

Hawaii Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke

Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton

President of the Maine Senate Troy Jackson

Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller

Massachusetts Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll

Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan

New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver

New Mexico Lt. Gov. Howie Morales

New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado

Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan

Rhode Island Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos

Vermont Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman

Washington Lt. Gov. Denny Heck

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez

The group wrote in a statement that it “intends to maximize the availability of federal funds for reproductive health care and back manufacturers of medication abortion.”

“Every Pennsylvanian should have the right to bodily autonomy and the freedom to make their own personal decision about whether or not to have a child,” Davis said in a statement on Monday. “Right now abortion care is safe and accessible in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and Gov. Josh Shapiro and I will always protect reproductive freedom.”

 Cassie Miller is a reporter at the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, where this story first appeared.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.